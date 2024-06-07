PHILIPPINES, June 7 - Press Release

June 6, 2024 'Ilapit ang serbisyo sa tao' -- Bong Go assists more than half a thousand displaced workers, inspects ongoing progress of Super Health Center in Panglao, Bohol On Wednesday, June 5, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Panglao, Bohol, to support displaced workers and inspect the ongoing construction of the Super Health Center in the area. During the event held at Barangay Tawala Covered Court, Go addressed the crowd with heartfelt thanks to the community of Bohol. "Huwag kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," he said. Go also lauded the local government of Panglao for its support and dedication to bringing government services closer to its constituents, including Mayor Edgardo Arcay and Vice Mayor Noel Hormachuelos. Go, and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, and shirts to 522 displaced workers during his visit. There were also select recipients of bicycles, shoes, mobile phones, watches, and basketballs and volleyballs. Through Go's initiative of bringing public services closer to the grassroots and in collaboration with various agencies, the beneficiaries could also avail themselves of various government programs. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) provided temporary employment to qualified displaced workers through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. "Nandito po ang ating DOLE para sa programang TUPAD para bigyan kayo ng pansamantalang trabaho. Palakpakan naman natin ang ating mga empleyado ng DOLE," expressed Go. The lawmaker has also filed Senate Bill No. 420 to institutionalize the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers if enacted into law. Moreover, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered additional help to the residents needing medical assistance through the two Malasakit Centers in Bohol located at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial and Don Emilio del Valle Memorial Hospital. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. According to the Department of Health, 165 operational centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide. Meanwhile, during his visit, Go also inspected the progress of the Super Health Center being constructed in Panglao. The senator highlighted that he continues to support the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country, which shall improve the healthcare system and bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities. Super Health Centers also cater to database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 19 in Bohol. Go then emphasized the significance of the enactment of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, in which he was a principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate. He underscored the importance of this legislation as a significant step forward in improving the availability of specialized medical care in all regions. "Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," added Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor. On the same day, Go also visited Dauis to aid displaced workers and inspect the Super Health Center in the town. He also attended the Liga ng mga Barangay Congress-Bohol Provincial Chapter in Tagbilaran City.