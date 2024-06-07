STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA'S LATEST ACCUSATIONS VS PH TROOPS IN WPS

06 June 2024

Gaslighting. That seems to be the latest tactic China appeared to have employed to divert public attention to the fact that they have, and it has been caught on video, harassed our troops as they tried to intercept the supply packages airdropped by a military aircraft for those stationed in the BRP Sierra Madre.

China must immediately cease its illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions. The world is watching, and history will judge those who violate the principles of peace, respect, and cooperation.

China's continuous and blatant disregard for our sovereignty, repeated hostile actions and reprehensible acts underscore a provocative pattern of behavior that must be called out and condemned by the global community.

We will not be intimidated. Hindi natin papayagan ang mga ganitong paratang para dungisan reputasyon ng ating mga magigiting na sundalo. Ang Ayungin Shoal ay bahagi ng ating teritoryo at tungkuling ng Armed Forces of the Philippines at Philippine Coast Guard na protektahan ito mula sa mga ilegal na mga aktibidad.