June 6, 2024 Prioritizing safety and disaster recovery, Bong Go's Malasakit Team aids more than half a thousand Typhoon Aghon victims in Lucban, Quezon Following the previous support to typhoon victims in Lucena City, Senator Christopher "Bong'' Go's Malasakit Team again assisted more victims of Typhoon Aghon in Quezon province as he dispatched his Malasakit Team to Lucban on Monday, June 3. Go's Malasakit Team offered assistance at the Barangay Ayuti covered court, where 600 typhoon victims were identified to receive grocery packs. There were also selected recipients of basketballs and volleyballs. Go remains a strong advocate for enhancing disaster resilience. He is working towards better preparedness and response strategies for calamities and other crises. In his legislative efforts, he filed Senate Bill No. 188, which proposed the establishment of a Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). The bill highlights the importance of having a focused and cohesive mechanism in government for disaster management. Go added that the DDR, if enacted into law, should concentrate on three significant areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and better building progress. "Isa pong departamentong ito na kung saka-sakali ay maisabatas, will be headed by a Cabinet secretary level para may authority at maayos ang koordinasyon sa ibang ahensya...hindi lang task force o coordinating council," explained Go in a video message. Go also underlined Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, which Go co-sponsored and is one of its authors. This proposed legislation aims to establish permanent and fully equipped evacuation centers nationwide. "When disaster strikes, it is the poor who suffer. Kailangan natin magpatayo ng mga dedicated evacuation centers na may basic facilities at sapat na emergency supplies, gaya ng tubig, gamot at relief goods, para hindi na sila nagsisiksikan sa mga covered courts o paaralan," said Go. As an adopted son of CALABARZON region, Go then expressed his appreciation to the local government of Lucban, headed by Mayor Agustin Villaverde, Vice Mayor Arnel Abcede, and the rest of the town council. Former Lucban Mayor Oli Dator also assisted in the relief activities as well as the provincial government led by Gov. Helen Tan. Furthermore, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged those with health issues to seek the services of the nearby Malasakit Center located at Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City for medical assistance supported by the government. Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, for which Go was the principal sponsor and author in the Senate, led to the institutionalization of Malasakit Centers. These centers serve as one-stop shops offering medical assistance to those requiring it in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Currently, there are 165 Malasakit Centers, and according to DOH, the centers have helped more or less ten million indigent patients nationwide. Additionally, the senator is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently enacted RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical care closer to the people. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go.