Futu Announces HKD440 million Investment in Airstar Bank

HONG KONG, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that it had completed a HKD440 million investment in Gravitation Fintech HK Limited, the parent company of Airstar Bank, a Hong Kong licensed virtual bank. Following the investment, Futu has become the second largest beneficial owner holding indirectly 44.11% of Airstar Bank.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations
Futu Holdings Limited
ir@futuholdings.com


