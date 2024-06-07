Futu Announces HKD440 million Investment in Airstar Bank

HONG KONG, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that it had completed a HKD440 million investment in Gravitation Fintech HK Limited, the parent company of Airstar Bank, a Hong Kong licensed virtual bank. Following the investment, Futu has become the second largest beneficial owner holding indirectly 44.11% of Airstar Bank.



