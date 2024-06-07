MPD Warns of Police Impersonator Phone Scam

The Metropolitan Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam.

Scammers impersonated members of MPD and said a warrant had been issued for the victims for failure to appear at a court date. The scammer then asked the victims to come to police headquarters and said they were at imminent risk of arrest. The scammers insisted victims not tell anyone else about the call.

If you happen to receive unsolicited phone calls similar in nature:

· Don’t feel pressured to act. Scammers may have some public information about you (like your name and address), but that does not mean they are legitimate. Verify by contacting the appropriate agency directly using customer service info on their public websites.

· MPD will never demand payment by phone. Do not share your credit card number, personal information, or other financial information. Do not wire transfer money or transfer funds to anyone you do not know.

· Share what you know with others. By telling your friends and family members about the scam, you can help protect your community.

We remind the public that, The Metropolitan Police Department will never solicit anyone for monetary funds, bank information, or social security numbers.

Please visit the DC Courts Active Warrant Listto inquire if you have an active D.C. Court arrest warrant, or contact the D.C. Courts directly at (202) 879-1010.

If you have questions about your jury summons, contact the D.C. Court Juror Office at (202) 879-4604 or by email at [email protected].

If you have been a victim of this scam in the District of Columbia, please contact the Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit at (202) 727-4159 or [email protected].