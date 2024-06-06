MPD Searching for Northwest Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating three robbery suspects.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the victim exited the Gallery Place Metro Station and was approached by two males and a female who asked him if he had any drugs. He waved them off and continued walking. The three suspects followed him and then attacked him at the intersection of 7th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The three suspects took the victim’s backpack and fled.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24085651