Submit Release
News Search

There were 366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,024 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Northwest Robbery Suspects

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating three robbery suspects.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the victim exited the Gallery Place Metro Station and was approached by two males and a female who asked him if he had any drugs. He waved them off and continued walking. The three suspects followed him and then attacked him at the intersection of 7th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The three suspects took the victim’s backpack and fled.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24085651

You just read:

MPD Searching for Northwest Robbery Suspects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more