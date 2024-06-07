Submit Release
Full closure of the Kapaa Bypass Road on Thursday, June 13

Posted on Jun 6, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises Kauaʻi motorists of the full closure of the Kapaʻa Bypass Road on Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The closure is necessary to safely inspect the Kainahola Stream Bridge. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the closure, as will local traffic to access property along Kapaʻa Bypass Road, all other traffic will be routed to Kūhiō Highway.

Crews will be at both ends of the road to help control traffic. Electronic message boards have been put in place. For a complete list of Kauaʻi lane closures visit  https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

