SECNAV Del Toro As-Written Remarks at Monument Fédéral à Utah Beach

Good evening, everyone!

It is an honor to join you all today here at Utah Beach as we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord, which marked the turning of the tide in the Allies’ campaign to liberate Europe from Nazi oppression.

General Poppas, Mr. Brunetière, distinguished guests, and especially our World War II Veterans, thank you for joining us this evening to reflect upon and commemorate the actions of both United States and Allied servicemembers, in the air, at-sea, and on-land here at Utah Beach.

As the United States’ 78th Secretary of the Navy, I stand before you as the representative of the nearly one million Sailors, Marines, and civilian employees who comprise our Navy and Marine Corps Team worldwide and carry the legacy of those who fought and gave their lives to ensure the success of the amphibious landings at Normandy.

And here at Utah Beach, we recall the actions of the US battleship USS Nevada and the Royal Navy’s monitor HMS Erebus as well as scores of smaller US, British, French, and allied warships, bombarding German positions in support of Force “U.”

Our Sailors and Coastguardsmen helmed landing craft that took US, British, and Canadian forces ashore, combatting rough seas so that they would have a fighting chance on land.

Our Beachmasters and clearance teams worked tirelessly to ensure that beaches and littoral waters were clear of obstacles that would impede our troops.

Our naval personnel knew they could not fail in their mission, and strove valiantly to ensure they supported our U.S. Army counterparts from VII Corps and the 82nd Airborne.

The landings across Normandy on June 6th, 1944, while challenging, demonstrated to the world the resolve of our alliance to stand up to tyranny and oppression, and to fight for the common ideals and freedoms we still hold dear, 80 years on.

As General Eisenhower stated in his Order of the Day to the personnel of the Allied Expeditionary Force on June 6th, 1944, “I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty, and skill in battle. We will accept nothing less than full victory.”

On that fateful day, members of the “Greatest Generation,” from our Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, Coastguardsmen to the French resistance fighters who fought to set the conditions for victory behind enemy lines, demonstrated a level of devotion to duty, gallantry, and heroism that was unparalleled in the history of mankind. They accepted nothing less than full victory.

Their bravery and sacrifice are forever etched in the histories of our nations and will continue to serve as inspiration for future generations.

We indeed owe a profound debt of gratitude to our Veterans of D-Day and World War II, for the battles they fought during their time afforded us all a chance to live in peace—a peace we, our allies, and our international partners are still fighting to preserve across the world today, from the battlefields of Ukraine to the waters of the Red Sea.

We honor those in whose footsteps we follow by remaining steadfast in our commitment to our trans-Atlantic alliance, and we are fully committed to countering any and all challenges that threaten peace and security across Europe.

Again, it is an absolute honor to be with you all today at this hallowed ground. May we never forget the sacrifices of our countrymen, and may we always strive to live up to the examples they set forth in defense of liberty across the globe.

May God continue to grant our nations liberty and prosperity, and may God Bless our World War II Veterans and their families, as well as those who follow in their footsteps today. Thank you.