Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,683 in the last 365 days.

The NOPSI Hotel Announces Grand Reopening of Iconic Rooftop, Above the Grid, with Exciting Relaunch Party

Rooftop aerial view

Rooftop aerial view

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NOPSI Hotel is thrilled to invite guests to the grand reopening of its renowned rooftop lounge, Above the Grid, following the addition of a brand-new awning. To celebrate this exciting renovation and the onset of the 2024 summer season, we are hosting a Rooftop Relaunch Party on Friday, June 21st, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Experience the Best Views in New Orleans
Above the Grid is one of the largest and liveliest rooftop lounges in New Orleans, offering breathtaking views of the city skyline. The new awning not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the rooftop but also provides a comfortable and shaded environment for guests to enjoy, regardless of the weather.

Relaunch Party Highlights
Join us for our relaunch extravaganza that promises to be an unforgettable event. The relaunch party will feature:
• Special Cocktail Samples: Savor exquisite cocktail samples by St. Germain.
• Bites by Executive Chef Louis Brown: Savor the culinary creations of our new Executive Chef, who will be debuting a selection of delectable bites that highlight his innovative approach to traditional New Orleans cuisine.
• Live Entertainment: Enjoy live music that sets the perfect backdrop for mingling and merrymaking.
• Photo Opportunities: Capture the moment with stunning city views and curated photo spots.

Event Details
• When: Friday, June 21st, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm
• Where: Above the Grid at The NOPSI Hotel, 317 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112
• Tickets: Priced at $15 per person

Join Us for a Memorable Event
Tickets are now available for purchase. For complete details and to secure your spot at this event, please visit: https://www.nopsihotel.com/happenings/rooftop-relaunch-party

About The NOPSI Hotel
Formerly the headquarters of the New Orleans Public Service Inc., after which it is named, NOPSI Hotel is an architecturally unique, industrially elegant, nine-story brick building on the corner of Baronne and Union streets. Originally opened in 1927, NOPSI has been returned to its previous splendor and converted into a luxury 216-room hotel. The property features 59 suites, 14,000 square feet of meeting space. Amenities include a fitness center, Public Service, an on-site, casually upscale restaurant, has cuisine that highlights local food from the Gulf Coast. Henry’s Gin Bar which extends to a lush outdoor patio with abundant greenery and wrought-iron accents. Above the Grid, a rooftop pool and bar with cabanas and newly adding awning to keep you comfortable and shaded regardless of the weather.

Wilner Henri
NOPSI Hotel
+1 786-647-9667
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

The NOPSI Hotel Announces Grand Reopening of Iconic Rooftop, Above the Grid, with Exciting Relaunch Party

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more