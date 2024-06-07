The NOPSI Hotel Announces Grand Reopening of Iconic Rooftop, Above the Grid, with Exciting Relaunch Party
EINPresswire.com/ -- The NOPSI Hotel is thrilled to invite guests to the grand reopening of its renowned rooftop lounge, Above the Grid, following the addition of a brand-new awning. To celebrate this exciting renovation and the onset of the 2024 summer season, we are hosting a Rooftop Relaunch Party on Friday, June 21st, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Experience the Best Views in New Orleans
Above the Grid is one of the largest and liveliest rooftop lounges in New Orleans, offering breathtaking views of the city skyline. The new awning not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the rooftop but also provides a comfortable and shaded environment for guests to enjoy, regardless of the weather.
Relaunch Party Highlights
Join us for our relaunch extravaganza that promises to be an unforgettable event. The relaunch party will feature:
• Special Cocktail Samples: Savor exquisite cocktail samples by St. Germain.
• Bites by Executive Chef Louis Brown: Savor the culinary creations of our new Executive Chef, who will be debuting a selection of delectable bites that highlight his innovative approach to traditional New Orleans cuisine.
• Live Entertainment: Enjoy live music that sets the perfect backdrop for mingling and merrymaking.
• Photo Opportunities: Capture the moment with stunning city views and curated photo spots.
Event Details
• When: Friday, June 21st, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm
• Where: Above the Grid at The NOPSI Hotel, 317 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112
• Tickets: Priced at $15 per person
Join Us for a Memorable Event
Tickets are now available for purchase. For complete details and to secure your spot at this event, please visit: https://www.nopsihotel.com/happenings/rooftop-relaunch-party
About The NOPSI Hotel
Formerly the headquarters of the New Orleans Public Service Inc., after which it is named, NOPSI Hotel is an architecturally unique, industrially elegant, nine-story brick building on the corner of Baronne and Union streets. Originally opened in 1927, NOPSI has been returned to its previous splendor and converted into a luxury 216-room hotel. The property features 59 suites, 14,000 square feet of meeting space. Amenities include a fitness center, Public Service, an on-site, casually upscale restaurant, has cuisine that highlights local food from the Gulf Coast. Henry’s Gin Bar which extends to a lush outdoor patio with abundant greenery and wrought-iron accents. Above the Grid, a rooftop pool and bar with cabanas and newly adding awning to keep you comfortable and shaded regardless of the weather.
Wilner Henri
