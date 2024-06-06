Secretary of the Navy Travels to Normandy; Participates in 80th Anniversary of D-Day Commemoration Events

Secretary Del Toro attended the ceremony alongside dignitaries including President of the United States Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, veterans, and representatives of the allied nations.

The Normandy American Cemetery is the final resting place for over 9,300 American soldiers. The 80th anniversary serves as a solemn reminder of the immense cost of war. D-Day resulted in heavy casualties on both sides, highlighting the sacrifices made to secure freedom. These commemorations aim to honor the fallen while celebrating the ultimate triumph of the Allied forces.

“On that fateful day, members of the ‘Greatest Generation,’ from our Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, Coastguardsmen to the French resistance fighters who fought to set the conditions for victory behind enemy lines, demonstrated a level of devotion to duty, gallantry, and heroism that was unparalleled in the history of mankind,” said Secretary Del Toro. “They accepted nothing less than full victory. Their bravery and sacrifice are forever etched in the histories of our nations and will continue to serve as inspiration for future generations.”

D-Day, codenamed Operation Overlord, was the largest amphibious assault in history. On June 6, 1944, over 150,000 Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, marking the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi control. The battle was fiercely contested, and the success of D-Day paved the way for the eventual Allied victory in Europe.

As the number of surviving D-Day veterans dwindles, these commemorations take on even greater significance. They serve as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made during World War II, and the importance of international cooperation in the face of tyranny.

“We indeed owe a profound debt of gratitude to our Veterans of D-Day and World War II, for the battles they fought during their time afforded us all a chance to live in peace—a peace we, our allies, and our international partners are still fighting to preserve across the world today, from the battlefields of Ukraine to the waters of the Red Sea,” said Secretary Del Toro. “We honor those in whose footsteps we follow by remaining steadfast in our commitment to our trans-Atlantic alliance, and we are fully committed to countering any and all challenges that threaten peace and security across Europe.”

Unlike the heavily fortified Omaha Beach, Utah Beach faced less initial resistance. However, the American troops of the 4th Infantry Division still encountered fierce German defenses. Despite facing rough seas and landing off-course, they managed to secure a foothold and push inland.

By honoring the Allied forces who fought there, the commemoration emphasized the crucial role of international cooperation in the face of adversity. The ceremony allowed attendees to not only remember the past, but also to inspire future generations with the ideals of freedom and international solidarity.

Read Secretary Del Toro’s remarks here.