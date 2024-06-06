Pierce County massage therapist suspended due to patient injury during massage treatment

For immediate release: June 6, 2024 (24-064)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the license of Pierce County massage therapist Lukela Los Banos (MA60756509) pending further legal action.

Charges state that during the course of providing massage therapy treatment to a patient, Los Banos placed suction cups on the back of the patient’s legs and left the cups on their skin for approximately 40 minutes, tightening the cups approximately three times, which resulted in injuries to the patient’s skin. A Department of Health investigator mailed Los Banos a letter of cooperation which required Los Banos to respond. To date, Los Banos has not responded.

The suspension prohibits Los Banos from practicing as a massage therapist in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. Los Banos has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

