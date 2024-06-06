Normandy Declaration on the occasion of the commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day

CANADA, June 6 - Today, the Government of Canada joined Australia, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States in endorsing the following statement:

“As we gather today on the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landing to commemorate the sacrifice of all those who freed Europe from oppression, we are reminded of the ideals and principles that they fought for. Eighty years on, these ideals continue to guide our every action as they are the foundations of global peace and security. Enshrined in the United Nations Charter, and defended by NATO Allies since the Washington Treaty was signed 75 years ago, these principles are once more under direct attack on European soil. In the face of illegal war of aggression, our countries reaffirm their common adherence to these fundamental values:

“First, we support the territorial integrity of sovereign states. Borders cannot be changed by force.

“Second, we reject the use of force as a means of settling disputes. Our Alliance and our partnerships are strictly defensive and do not represent any form of threat to the security of another state. Our collective purpose is to safeguard and preserve peace.

“Third, we respect the freedom for all states to choose their security relations, and their right to be or not to be a part of alliances. It is the expression of national sovereignty and a desire for security and stability that we all share.

“Fourth, we are committed to respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief, for all without distinction.

“Fifth, we uphold the rights of all peoples to freely demine their political status by virtue of their right to self-determination, in accordance with international law.

“Sixth, we promote access for all persons to reliable news and information, as well as an open, safe and secure digital information environment. The protection of free, independent and pluralistic journalism and media is essential to this goal.

“Seventh, we advocate for peaceful economic exchange, people to people ties, and international cooperation to promote security and prosperity within Europe and beyond.

“These universal principles are the core of our collective commitment to peace and security. Since the Second World War they have been the cornerstone of the alliance between the United States, Canada and European countries – and the long-standing global partnerships that were forged. Today, they remain at the heart of our engagement with the wider world, as we strive to foster global norms, promote values, and support sustainable development for all. They guide us in our efforts to support Ukraine to defend itself against the Russian war of aggression, for as long as it takes to restore peace in Europe.

“As we are tragically reminded that peace is not eternal and that security is not a given, the efforts to bolster our collective defense, deterrence and resilience are required more than ever. We reaffirm the centrality of NATO to European security as well as the importance of a stronger and more capable European defense that contributes positively to global and transatlantic security. We acknowledge that more remains to be done.

“When the allied soldiers landed in Normandy eighty years ago, they were only beginning their long and heroic journey to victory. It was a victory of freedom and of all the principles we hold dear, that founded our very world order, and that are once more threatened today. As we remember their courage, let us also remember our historical duty to protect these ideals.”