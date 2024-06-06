Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,708 in the last 365 days.

Xtract One Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Record Quarterly Revenue; $9.5 Million in New Bookings; Outlook Remains Strong

TORONTO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced fiscal third quarter results for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2024. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Record revenue of $4.7 million for the three months ended April 30, 2024 versus $0.9 million in the prior-year period.

  • Gross margin for the Platform operating segment of 60% for the third quarter unchanged from the same period last year.

  • Announced new customer wins during the quarter including Co-op Live in Manchester and the American Bank Center.

  • Awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (“QATT”), enabling the Company to sell to organizations such as the National Hockey League (“NHL”) and Major League Baseball (“MLB”), among others.

  • Total contract value of new bookings1 was $9.5 million for the three months ending April 30, 2024 as compared to $5.6 million for the same period last year.

  • Platform contractual backlog was $13.8 million as of April 30, 2024 as compared to $3.1 million in the prior-year period, excluding an additional $12.8 million of agreements pending installation1 versus approximately $7.9 million last year.

  • Completed a public equity offering and concurrent private placement with Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (“MSG Sports”) that raised gross proceeds, including an over-allotment option which closed subsequent to quarter end, of approximately $9.8 million; proceeds will be used to support the Company’s continued growth.

  • Subsequent to the period, announced contracts had been awarded with teams representing the NHL, MLB and National Basketball Association since the DHS SAFETY Act Designation as a QATT.

“This was a very busy three months, with revenue rising to a record $4.7 million as we onboarded numerous new customers during the quarter,” stated Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Xtract One. “At the same time, our backlog of sales commitments climbed to $26.6 million – reflecting new clients and overall strong demand – with top line growth expected to accelerate due to our recent DHS Designation award. With the recent successful offering that raised gross proceeds of $9.8 million, including participation from MSG Sports, we are well positioned to continue to ramp up operations on our path to profitability. I’m very excited by the current high level of interest in our systems from the markets we’re pursuing and believe that the best is yet to come.”

Financial Results for the Three Month Period Ended April 30, 2024

Consolidated revenue was $4.7 million for the three months ended April 30, 2024 as compared to $0.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. Revenue from the Platform operating segment was $4.6 million for the fiscal 2024 third quarter versus $0.8 million in the prior-year period, reflecting new business contract wins and a greater number of installations. Revenue for the Xtract operating segment was approximately $0.1 million for the third quarter in both fiscal years.

Loss and comprehensive loss was $2.7 million for the three month period ended April 30, 2024 as compared to $3.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease reflects higher Platform revenue and a corresponding increase in gross profit, while total operating expenses rose only $1.1 million year-over-year, primarily reflecting higher research and development efforts.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine month periods ended April 30, 2024 and 2023, which can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference Call Details

Xtract One will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, June 7, 2023, at 10:00 am EST. Peter Evans, Xtract One CEO and Director, and Karen Hersh, CFO and Corporate Secretary, will provide an overview of the interim financial results along with management’s outlook for the business, followed by a question-and-answer period.

The webcast and presentation will be accessible on the company’s website. The webcast can be accessed here and the telephone number for the conference call is 844-481-3016 (412-317-1881 for international callers).

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative AI-powered Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Xtract One Vision allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and Xtract One View provides valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn

For further information, please contact:

Xtract One Inquiries: info@xtractone.com, http://www.xtractone.com    
Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations, 212-206-1645, kristen@jmgpr.com
Investor Relations: Chris Witty, Darrow Associates, 646-438-9385, cwitty@darrowir.com

1 Supplementary Financial Measures:

The Company utilizes specific supplementary financial measures in this earnings release to allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the Company’s business and facilitates meaningful comparison of results in the current period with those in prior periods and future periods. Supplementary financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to measures presented by other companies. Supplementary financial measures presented in this earnings release include ‘Agreements pending installation’ and ‘Total contract value of new bookings.’ Agreements pending installation reflects total value of signed contracts awarded to the Company that has not been installed at the customer site. ‘Total contract value of new bookings’ is comprised of all new contracts signed and awarded to the Company, regardless of the performance obligations outstanding as of the end of the reporting period. Total contract value is the aggregate value of sales commitments from customers as at the end of the reporting period without consideration of the Company’s completion of the associated performance obligations outlined in each contract.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include but are not limited to the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities exchange or commission has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Unaudited Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended April 30, 2024 and 2023

The following table is extracted from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Statements of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023:

  Three months ended April 30,   Nine months ended April 30,  
    2024       2023       2024       2023    
                 
Revenue                
Platform revenue $ 4,585,415     $ 802,559     $ 10,332,039     $ 1,950,431    
Xtract revenue
   98,224       72,837       388,011       386,695    
Total revenue $ 4,683,639     $ 875,396     $ 10,720,050     $ 2,337,126    
                 
Cost of revenue                
Platform cost of revenue
 $ 1,844,275     $ 320,739     $ 3,904,174       899,789    
Xtract cost of revenue   132,948       25,689       241,377       193,891    
Total cost of revenue $ 1,977,223     $ 346,428     $ 4,145,551     $ 1,093,680    
                 
Gross profit $ 2,706,416     $ 528,968     $ 6,574,499     $ 1,243,446    
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling and marketing
 $ 1,259,445     $ 996,475     $ 4,066,829     $ 3,447,929    
General and administration   1,936,552       1,801,995       5,277,387       5,337,340    
Research and development   2,182,756       1,505,471       5,967,553       5,190,100    
Loss on inventory write-down   4,167       1,974       111,180       316,077    
Loss on retirement of assets   40,538       22,967       40,538       104,241    
Total operating expenses $ 5,423,458     $ 4,328,882     $ 15,463,487     $ 14,395,687    
                 
Loss from operations   (2,717,042 )     (3,799,914 )     (8,888,988 )     (13,152,241 )  
                 
Other income                
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments   -       (58,334 )     -       58,333    
Interest and other income   44,704       31,468       197,287       77,574    
                 
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (2,672,338 )   $ (3,826,780 )   $ (8,691,701 )   $ (13,016,334 )  
                 
Weighted average number of shares   200,110,734       183,575,821       198,924,490       169,778,811    
                 
Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.08 )  
                 


Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position as of April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023

The following table is extracted from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company’s financial position as at the periods ended April 30, 2024, and July 31, 2023:

        April 30,
2024		       July 31,
2023		  
Assets        
Current assets        
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 9,740,394     $ 8,327,449  
  Receivables     4,113,437       847,429  
  Prepaid expenses and deposits     691,922       1,026,668  
  Current portion of deferred cost of revenue     359,481       -  
  Inventory     2,772,225       1,602,971  
           
        17,677,459       11,804,517  
           
Property and equipment     2,574,087       2,063,817  
Intangible assets     4,239,275       4,843,700  
Long-term portion of deferred cost of revenue     600,545       -  
Right of use assets     170,670       286,796  
           
Total assets   $ 25,262,036     $ 18,998,830  
           
Liabilities        
Current liabilities        
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 3,462,046     $ 2,519,350  
  Current portion of deferred revenue     3,641,703       968,509  
  Current portion of lease liability     178,605       232,483  
           
        7,282,354       3,720,342  
           
Non-Current liabilities        
  Non-current portion of deferred revenue     3,095,917       411,232  
  Non-current portion of lease liability     32,028       124,358  
           
      $ 10,410,299     $ 4,255,932  
           
Shareholders' equity        
  Share capital   $ 143,436,424     $ 135,823,337  
  Contributed surplus     15,607,712       14,420,259  
  Accumulated deficit     (144,192,399 )     (135,500,698 )
           
      $ 14,851,737     $ 14,742,898  
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 25,262,036     $ 18,998,830  
           


Unaudited Interim Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2024 and 2023

The following table is extracted from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company’s cash flows for the nine month periods ended April 30, 2024, and 2023:

        Nine months ended April 30,  
          2024       2023    
Cash flow used in operating activities          
  Loss and comprehensive loss for the period   $ (8,691,701 )   $ (13,016,334 )  
  Adjustment for:          
    Share-based compensation     668,555       810,666    
    Depreciation     938,567       650,052    
    Amortization     604,425       604,425    
    Finance cost     17,839       34,165    
    Loss on inventory     111,180       316,077    
    Loss on retirement of assets     40,538       104,241    
    Other income     -       (20,000 )  
    Unrealized gain on investments     -       (58,333 )  
               
          (6,310,597 )     (10,575,041 )  
  Changes in non-cash working capital          
    Receivables     (3,266,008 )     1,131,484    
    Prepaid expenses and deposits     334,746       (22,857 )  
    Inventory     (3,664,444 )     (1,110,636 )  
    Deferred cost of revenue     172,754       -    
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     942,696       (399,513 )  
    Deferred revenue     5,357,879       250,669    
               
  Cash used in operating activities     (6,432,974 )     (10,725,894 )  
               
Cash flow used in investing activities          
  Purchase of property and equipment     -       (32,539 )  
               
  Cash used in investing activities     -       (32,539 )  
               
Cash flow from financing activities          
  Proceeds on issue of share capital, net of share issue costs   8,131,985       13,311,601    
  Lease payments     (286,066 )     (279,576 )  
               
  Cash received from financing activities     7,845,919       13,032,025    
               
Net increase in cash for the period   $ 1,412,945     $ 2,273,592    
               
Cash beginning of the period     8,327,449       6,277,321    
               
Cash end of the period   $ 9,740,394     $ 8,550,913    
               

Primary Logo

You just read:

Xtract One Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more