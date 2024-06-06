From Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of Gambia

AZERBAIJAN, June 6 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I extend warm congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Independence Day. This momentous day marks a significant milestone in the history of Azerbaijan, celebrating the bravery, determination, and resilience of your nation. As you reflect on the journey of your country towards independence, the world take pride in the achievements and progress made over the years.

The relationship between our nations is built on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared values. We commend the efforts of Azerbaijan in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

As you celebrate this special day, may the spirit of independence inspire and guide you in your endeavors to lead Azerbaijan towards a brighter and more prosperous future for all its citizens.

Once again, congratulations on this auspicious occasion.

We wish you and the people of Azerbaijan joyous celebrations and continued success in the years ahead.

Please accept Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and fraternal esteem.

Adama Barrow

President of the Republic of Gambia