PHHSBG Public Hearing & State Preventive Health Advisory Committee to Meet June 7, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The PHHSBG Public Hearing & State Preventive Health Advisory Committee will meet Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Conference Room N122, 2100 Bull Street, Columbia. The agenda and link to virtually view the meeting are available on the meeting event page.
