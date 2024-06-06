(Subscription required) Counsel for an Argentinean lawyer, accusing Uber Technologies, Inc. of making him the "sacrificial lamb" of a criminal probe related to the company's roll out in his country, warned the California Supreme Court against letting businesses "use a contract as a shield" under the state's economic loss rule during oral arguments Tuesday.
You just read:
California Supreme Court weighs exempting ex-Uber lawyer's case from economic loss rule
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.