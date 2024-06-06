Masimo Corporation Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Masimo Corporation ("Masimo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MASI) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Masimo investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants: (1) misled investors by creating the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's sales pipeline; (2) failed to adequately account for potential loss of sensor sales among Masimo's customers, as well as the potential decline in demand for premium and luxury audio categories; (3) deliberately ignored the decline in sales; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

