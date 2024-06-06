Steve Markoff, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best New Nonfiction Book, “Misfire” - 2024”

Steven C. Markoff

“The BoLAA family is honored to honor Steve Markoff once again.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a genuinely monumental feat, Steve Markoff, a renowned author, entrepreneur, film producer, and educator, has clinched the prestigious' Best New Book—2024' award from the esteemed Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) community for the second time. This recognition is a powerful testament to Markoff’s steadfast dedication to excellence and groundbreaking innovation in writing and illuminating critical subjects. Markoff won a 2020 Best of Los Angeles “Best Political Book" Award for The Case Against George W. Bush.

Established nine years ago, the Best of Los Angeles Award community is a thriving network of over 7,800 professionals living and working in Southern California. Their mission is crystal clear—to identify and honor the best of Los Angeles, fostering a community of individuals who uphold unwavering standards of quality and integrity. With its resolute slogan, 'No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best,' the community is steadfast in its mission to spotlight those who consistently excel in their respective fields.

Aurora DeRose, the award coordinator for BoLAA, expressed the community's deep commitment to its mission of honoring the best of Los Angeles and fostering connections among like-minded individuals. Welcoming Steve Markoff into the BoLAA family again is a testament to his standing as a paragon of writing excellence and excellence in illuminating critical subjects..

Markoff’s acknowledgment by the Best of Los Angeles Award community further underscores his exemplary contributions to the field. His expertise, dedication, and unwavering commitment to providing top-tier writing have set him apart and garnered the admiration and respect of his peers and the broader Los Angeles community.

This accolade serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring authors and professionals across diverse fields. Steve Markoff’s induction into the BoLAA family is a significant milestone, symbolizing his relentless pursuit of excellence and profound influence on Southern California's evolving writing and publishing landscape.

As Markoff basks in the glow of this well-deserved honor, the Best of Los Angeles Award community celebrates not only an outstanding author but also an individual who personifies the very essence of its mission—recognizing and promoting excellence in Los Angeles. May Steve Markoff’s continued endeavors in writing and illuminating critical subjects inspire future generations and contribute to the ongoing narrative of excellence within the vibrant community of Southern California.

Steven C. Markoff is an American entrepreneur, film producer, author, and educator celebrated for his diverse contributions across multiple domains. He founded A-Mark Financial Corporation in Santa Monica, California, establishing a trailblazing financial services firm initially focused on rare coins and precious metals. Markoff's innovative spirit also led to the creation of influential websites, including ProCon.org, which provides free, unbiased information on various social and political issues. In the mid-2000s, he served as an executive producer for acclaimed films such as "Alpha Dog," "Next Day Air," and "Stander." His dedication to illuminating critical subjects is evident in his publications, "The Case Against George W. Bush" (2020) and "Handbook: The First 100 Years of the ACLU" (2023).