Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today announced it will present at the Oppenheimer Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET. All interested parties may access a live webcast of this event at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com under the "Investors” section and the "Events and Presentations" tab, or by using the following link:

https://ir.prestigebrands.com/events-presentations/events

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay option will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.


Investor Relations Contact
Phil Terpolilli, CFA, 914-524-6819
irinquiries@prestigebrands.com

