Atomatik Revolutionizes Enterprise Process Automation
20 years of expertise in banking and automation softwareNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atomatik, an industry-leading intelligent automation company, is thrilled to announce its latest advancements in enterprise process automation. Located at 140 Broadway, New York, NY 10005, Atomatik continues to pioneer innovative solutions that transform how businesses operate, freeing employees from repetitive, high-risk, low-return tasks.
About Atomatik
Atomatik was born from the vision of the founders of RightClick Solutions, responding to the real-world automation needs of customers. With over two decades of experience assisting top-tier global financial institutions in automating time-consuming processes, Atomatik was developed as an industry-agnostic solution. Launched in 2020, Atomatik leverages extensive hands-on experience with business users, addressing their expectations from automation while avoiding common pitfalls.
Founder's Vision
Dmitriy Blyumin, the Co-Founder and CEO of Atomatik, brings over 20 years of expertise in banking and automation software. Before Atomatik, Dmitriy co-founded RightClick, a test automation software for financial services firms, and managed a Capital Markets software product within Finastra. Dmitriy's deep understanding of the industry's needs has been instrumental in developing Atomatik into a next-generation process automation platform.
Client Testimonials
Clients have expressed high satisfaction with Atomatik's solutions:
Ana Maria Comanescu stated, "Our process involves many calculations, verifications, reading, and inserting data in different systems and applications, leaving room for human errors. By automating these processes, Atomatik helped us eliminate data processing errors, ensure consistency, and keep different systems in sync. The support and guidance provided by the Atomatik team have been valuable in operating the digital workers and ensuring a smooth workflow."
Luke Borg Costanzi commented, "Atomatik is a very powerful and innovative tool: bringing the power of digitalization and robotics to a user-friendly interface and allowing non-technical individuals to build their own automation routes. The UI Automation Recording module is one particular feature that is very impressive. The Atomatik team was very helpful, knowledgeable, and responsive throughout the entire project: providing clear and detailed explanations of any queries raised as well as providing outputs in a very time-effective manner."
Katie Poniatowska remarked, "Thanks to Atomatik, our workload has been significantly lightened with automation, particularly in handling administrative tasks. Their solutions have truly revolutionized our workflow, and we couldn't be happier with the results."
Connect with Us
For more information about Atomatik, visit our website: www.atomatik.com. Stay updated with our latest news and innovations by following us on Facebook (facebook.com/atomatik), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/atomatik), and YouTube (youtube.com/@atomatik-solution).
Contact Information
Atomatik
140 Broadway, New York, NY 10005 USA
Telephone: +1 347 528 6661
Email: info@atomatik.com
