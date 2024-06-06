Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

DENVER, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the "Company" or "CPH"), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., reported financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2024.



Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Summary vs. Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (unless otherwise noted)

● Revenue of $107.1 million compared to $107.8 million. ● Gross profit of $41.8 million compared to $43.5 million. ● Income from operations of $12.1 million compared to $13.2 million. ● Net income of $3.0 million compared to $5.6 million. ● Net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.6 million or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million or $0.09 per diluted share. ● Adjusted EBITDA1 of $27.5 million compared to $28.8 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 25.7% compared to 26.7%. ● Amounts outstanding under debt agreements was $391.4 million with net debt1 of $373.5 million. Total available liquidity was $216.9 million as of April 30, 2024, compared to $100.4 million as of April 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

"In the second quarter, continued double-digit revenue growth in our U.S. Concrete Waste Management segment mostly offset a volume-driven decline in our U.S. Concrete Pumping segment," said CPH CEO Bruce Young. "This was due to interest-rate-sensitive commercial work being further delayed, as well as another quarter of above-average rainfall in Texas and our markets in the southwestern United States. These volume declines from commercial projects have been partially offset by promising volume improvements in residential and infrastructure projects. Specifically on infrastructure, we experienced a 14% year-over-year increase in infrastructure project revenue in the second quarter, which we believe is driven by early stages of federal and state infrastructure funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

"Our Concrete Waste Management business continued to deliver exceptional results, growing revenue by 19% based on our ability to grow market share and improve price. We believe the opportunity to continue growing this business by double-digits will remain for the foreseeable future.

"Despite a challenging market environment driven by high interest rates and persistent inflation, we are optimistic for the remainder of the year. We believe our diversified business model, both by end market and region, has us positioned to deliver full-year revenue growth. Further, the operating leverage we have for better fleet utilization and the flexibility we have around our capex spend and capital allocation, specifically around fleet investments, provides us the ability to maintain our outlook for free cash flow and to obtain our target leverage ratio. Over the long-term, the advantages of our scale—and the mission critical service we provide to a growing industrial economy—position us well to drive meaningful shareholder value."

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt and leverage ratio are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release and a reconciliation to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $107.1 million compared to $107.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The decrease was attributable to a revenue decline in the Company’s U.S. Concrete Pumping segment due to: (1) a slowdown in commercial construction work, mostly due to the impact from rising interest rates, (2) oversaturation of concrete pumps in certain markets and (3) higher than normal precipitation throughout the quarter, specifically in Texas and the Company's markets in the southwestern United States, partially offset by strong growth in Concrete Waste Management Services.

Gross profit in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased 4% to $41.8 million compared to $43.5 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin was 39.0% compared to 40.3% in the prior year quarter, primarily related to lower revenue and labor utilization in the Company's U.S. Concrete Pumping segment and substantial market-driven increases in insurance costs.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter decreased to $29.7 million compared to $30.2 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was largely due to: (1) non-cash decreases in amortization expense of $0.9 million, (2) a $0.7 million increase in the gain on sale of assets, and (3) lower stock-based compensation of $0.3 million. As a percentage of revenue, G&A costs were 27.7% in the second quarter compared to 28.0% in the prior year quarter.

Net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $3.0 million compared to $5.6 million in the prior year quarter. Net income attributable to common shareholders in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased 4% to $27.5 million compared to $28.8 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 25.7% compared to 26.7% in the prior year quarter. Both declines were primarily attributable to lower revenue volumes, decreased labor utilization driven by the reduced revenue, and the increases in insurance as discussed above.

Liquidity

On April 30, 2024, the Company had debt outstanding of $391.4 million, net debt of $373.5 million and total available liquidity of $216.9 million.

Segment Results

U.S. Concrete Pumping. Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 5% to $74.6 million compared to $78.4 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower volume, driven by a general slowdown in commercial projects, an oversaturation of concrete pumps in certain markets, as well as higher than normal precipitation throughout the quarter, specifically in the Company's Texas, Arizona, Nevada, California and Colorado markets. Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $1.0 million compared to net income of $0.8 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to $19.3 million in the prior year quarter, largely driven by the revenue shortfall and related downstream impacts on labor utilization, as well as increases in insurance costs as discussed above.

U.K. Operations. Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 2% to $15.5 million compared to $15.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign currency translation, revenue was down 1% year-over-year. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 11% to $1.0 million compared to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, up 8% compared to $3.8 million in the prior year quarter due to rate per hour and fuel price improvements.

U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services. Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 19% to $16.9 million compared to $14.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenue was driven by robust organic growth and pricing improvements. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 11% to $3.0 million compared to $2.7 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 8% to $6.2 million compared to $5.7 million in the prior year quarter as the significant increase in revenue was partially offset by inflationary increases in labor and higher (1) corporate allocations and (2) insurance costs, as discussed above.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company now expects fiscal year 2024 revenue to range between $455.0 million to $465.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA to range between $120.0 million to $125.0 million. The Company is maintaining its outlook for free cash flow2 of at least $75.0 million. The Company's leverage ratio3 as of October 31, 2024 is expected to be approximately 2.75x.

2 Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net replacement capital expenditures less cash paid for interest.

3 Leverage ratio defined as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA over the trailing four quarters.

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of January 31, 2024, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 100 branch locations across approximately 21 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 30 branch locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 20 operating locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, including the Company's fiscal year 2024 outlook. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of recent inflationary pressures, global economic conditions and developments related to these conditions, such as fluctuations in fuel costs on our business; adverse weather conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings or demand letters that may be instituted against or sent to the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability to complete targeted acquisitions and to realize the expected benefits from completed acquisitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt and free cash flow, all of which are important financial measures for the Company but are not financial measures defined by GAAP.

EBITDA is calculated by taking GAAP net income and adding back interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking EBITDA and adding back transaction expenses, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, other income, net, goodwill and intangibles impairment and other adjustments. Transaction expenses represent expenses for legal, accounting, and other professionals that were engaged in the completion of various acquisitions. Transaction expenses can be volatile as they are primarily driven by the size of a specific acquisition. As such, the Company excludes these amounts from Adjusted EBITDA for comparability across periods. Other adjustments include the adjustments for warrant liabilities revaluation, non-recurring expenses and non-cash currency gains/losses.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends related to our financial condition and results of operations, and as a supplemental tool for investors to use in evaluating our ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with competitors who also present similar non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, these measures (1) are used in quarterly and annual financial reports and presentations prepared for management, our board of directors and investors, and (2) help management to determine incentive compensation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently or may not calculate it at all, which limits the usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as comparative measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue for the period presented. See below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Net debt is calculated as all amounts outstanding under debt agreements (currently this includes the Company’s term loan and revolving line of credit balances, excluding any offsets for capitalized deferred financing costs) measured in accordance with GAAP less cash. Cash is subtracted from the GAAP measure because it could be used to reduce the Company’s debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt is that it subtracts cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor the Company’s leverage and evaluate the Company’s consolidated balance sheet. See "Non-GAAP Measures (Reconciliation of Net Debt)" below for a reconciliation of Net Debt to amounts outstanding under debt agreements calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The leverage ratio is defined as the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four quarters. The Company believes its leverage ratio measures its ability to service its debt and its ability to make capital expenditures. Additionally, the leverage ratio is a standard measurement used by investors to gauge the creditworthiness of an institution.

Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net replacement capital expenditures and cash paid for interest. This measure is not a substitute for cash flow from operations and does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt servicing payments, are not deducted from the measure. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor and evaluate the cash flow yield of the business.

The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to the applicable most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. However, the Company has not reconciled the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance range and free cash flow range included in this press release to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the lack of predictability regarding the various reconciling items such as provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization.

Current and prospective investors should review the Company’s audited annual and unaudited interim financial statements, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, net debt and free cash flow differently and therefore these measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of April 30, As of October 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,956 $ 15,861 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,056 and $978, respectively 56,909 62,976 Inventory 6,202 6,732 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,392 8,701 Total current assets 99,459 94,270 Property, plant and equipment, net 426,884 427,648 Intangible assets, net 112,756 120,244 Goodwill 222,295 221,517 Right-of-use operating lease assets 27,226 24,815 Other non-current assets 4,506 14,250 Deferred financing costs 1,587 1,781 Total assets $ 894,713 $ 904,525 Current liabilities: Revolving loan $ 16,428 $ 18,954 Operating lease obligations, current portion 4,673 4,739 Finance lease obligations, current portion - 125 Accounts payable 8,417 8,906 Accrued payroll and payroll expenses 12,804 14,524 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,956 34,750 Income taxes payable 1,695 1,848 Warrant liability, current portion - 130 Total current liabilities 79,973 83,976 Long term debt, net of discount for deferred financing costs 372,564 371,868 Operating lease obligations, non-current 22,819 20,458 Finance lease obligations, non-current - 50 Deferred income taxes 80,489 80,791 Other liabilities, non-current 5,567 14,142 Total liabilities 561,412 571,285 Zero-dividend convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,450,980 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023 25,000 25,000 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 53,741,044 and 54,757,445 issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 384,585 383,286 Treasury stock (18,131 ) (15,114 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,932 ) (5,491 ) Accumulated deficit (55,227 ) (54,447 ) Total stockholders' equity 308,301 308,240 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 894,713 $ 904,525





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended April

30, Six Months Ended April

30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 107,062 $ 107,791 $ 204,773 $ 201,366 Cost of operations 65,295 64,317 129,692 121,438 Gross profit 41,767 43,474 75,081 79,928 Gross margin 39.0 % 40.3 % 36.7 % 39.7 % General and administrative expenses 29,712 30,258 61,570 57,299 Income from operations 12,055 13,216 13,511 22,629 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs (6,873 ) (7,348 ) (13,336 ) (14,219 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - 1,172 130 5,728 Other income (expense), net 44 13 84 34 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,226 7,053 389 14,172 Income tax expense 2,180 1,465 1,169 2,109 Net income (loss) 3,046 5,588 (780 ) 12,063 Less preferred shares dividends (430 ) (427 ) (870 ) (868 ) Income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,616 $ 5,161 $ (1,650 ) $ 11,195 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 53,430 53,330 53,501 53,468 Diluted 54,380 54,225 53,501 54,343 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.20





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended April

30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (780 ) $ 12,063 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash operating lease expense 2,567 2,317 Foreign currency adjustments (451 ) (1,106 ) Depreciation 20,565 19,523 Deferred income taxes (590 ) 1,128 Amortization of deferred financing costs 890 957 Amortization of intangible assets 7,771 9,647 Stock-based compensation expense 1,273 2,204 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (130 ) (5,728 ) Net gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment (1,147 ) (640 ) Other operating activities 65 (70 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 6,279 867 Inventory 612 (681 ) Other operating assets (2,420 ) (3,216 ) Accounts payable (1,218 ) (1,112 ) Other operating liabilities (3,841 ) (5,061 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 29,445 31,092 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (28,817 ) (34,745 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 5,236 4,416 Purchases of intangible assets - (800 ) Net cash used in investing activities (23,581 ) (31,129 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds on revolving loan 167,611 174,504 Payments on revolving loan (170,138 ) (167,213 ) Purchase of treasury stock (3,017 ) (8,285 ) Other financing activities 1,409 (58 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,135 ) (1,052 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 366 250 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,095 (839 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 15,861 7,482 End of period $ 17,956 $ 6,643





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Segment Revenue Three Months Ended

April 30, Change (in thousands) 2024 2023 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping 74,617 $ 78,386 $ (3,769 ) (4.8 )% U.K. Operations 15,547 15,239 308 2.0 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services - Third parties 16,898 14,166 2,732 19.3 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services - Intersegment 144 2 142 * Intersegment eliminations (144 ) (2 ) (142 ) * Reportable segment revenue $ 107,062 $ 107,791 $ (729 ) (0.7 )% *Change is not meaningful





Six Months Ended

April 30, Change (in thousands) 2024 2023 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 141,300 $ 145,573 $ (4,273 ) (2.9 )% U.K. Operations 30,955 27,947 3,008 10.8 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services - Third parties 32,518 27,846 4,672 16.8 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services - Intersegment 244 94 150 * Intersegment eliminations (244 ) (94 ) (150 ) * Reportable segment revenue $ 204,773 $ 201,366 $ 3,407 1.7 % * Change is not meaningful





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) During the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company moved certain assets and associated revenues and expenses, which was previously categorized in the Company's Other activities, into the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment in order to better align its placement with the manner in which the Company now allocates resources and measures performance. As a result, segment results for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. In addition, in order to appropriately distribute the use of corporate resources and better align measures with segment performance, beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company is no longer adding back intercompany allocations to segment Adjusted EBITDA. The Company recast segment results for the three and six months ended April 30,2023 below: Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 (in thousands) U.S.

Concrete

Pumping U.K.

Operations U.S.

Concrete

Waste

Management

Services Other U.S.

Concrete

Pumping U.K.

Operations U.S.

Concrete

Waste

Management

Services Other As Previously Reported Net income (loss) $ 450 $ 933 $ 2,728 $ 1,477 $ (650 ) $ 833 $ 5,540 $ 6,340 Income tax expense 97 326 937 105 (292 ) 286 1,905 210 Depreciation and amortization 10,592 1,849 2,065 215 20,966 3,676 4,100 428 EBITDA 17,787 3,808 5,730 1,797 32,850 6,188 11,545 6,978 Other Adjustments (1,729 ) 800 737 - (3,237 ) 1,612 1,474 - Adjusted EBITDA 17,140 4,597 6,471 625 31,828 7,783 13,018 1,250 Recast Adjustment Net income (loss) $ 305 $ - $ - $ (305 ) $ 612 $ - $ - $ (612 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 105 - - (105 ) 210 - - (210 ) Depreciation and amortization 215 - - (215 ) 428 - - (428 ) EBITDA 625 - - (625 ) 1,250 - - (1,250 ) Other Adjustments 1,511 (774 ) (737 ) - 3,022 (1,548 ) (1,474 ) - Adjusted EBITDA 2,136 (774 ) (737 ) (625 ) 4,272 (1,548 ) (1,474 ) (1,250 ) Current Report As Adjusted Net income $ 755 $ 933 $ 2,728 $ 1,172 $ (38 ) $ 833 $ 5,540 $ 5,728 Income tax expense 202 326 937 - (82 ) 286 1,905 - Depreciation and amortization 10,807 1,849 2,065 - 21,394 3,676 4,100 - EBITDA 18,412 3,808 5,730 1,172 34,100 6,188 11,545 5,728 Other Adjustments (218 ) 26 - - (215 ) 64 - - Adjusted EBITDA 19,276 3,823 5,734 - 36,100 6,235 11,544 -





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) Continued Net Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended April

30, Three Months Ended April

30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ Change % Change U.S. Concrete Pumping $ (999 ) $ 755 $ 17,223 $ 19,276 $ (2,053 ) (10.7 )% U.K. Operations 1,044 933 4,137 3,823 314 8.2 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 3,001 2,728 6,188 5,734 454 7.9 % Other - 1,172 - - - 0.0 % Total $ 3,046 $ 5,588 $ 27,548 $ 28,833 $ (1,285 ) (4.5 )%





Net Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA Six Months Ended April

30, Six Months Ended April

30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ Change % Change U.S. Concrete Pumping $ (7,843 ) $ (38 ) $ 27,930 $ 36,100 $ (8,170 ) (22.6 )% U.K. Operations 1,527 833 7,339 6,235 1,104 17.7 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 5,406 5,540 11,561 11,544 17 0.1 % Other 130 5,728 - - - 0.0 % Total $ (780 ) $ 12,063 $ 46,830 $ 53,879 $ (7,049 ) (13.1 )%





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Performance (dollars in millions) Revenue Net Income Adjusted

EBITDA1 Capital

Expenditures2 Adjusted

EBITDA less

Capital

Expenditures Earnings

Per Diluted

Share Q3 2022 $ 105 $ 13 $ 30 $ 19 $ 11 $ 0.22 Q4 2022 $ 115 $ 9 $ 36 $ 48 $ (12 ) $ 0.14 Q1 2023 $ 94 $ 6 $ 25 $ 15 $ 10 $ 0.11 Q2 2023 $ 108 $ 6 $ 29 $ 16 $ 13 $ 0.09 Q3 2023 $ 120 $ 10 $ 35 $ 5 $ 30 $ 0.18 Q4 2023 $ 120 $ 9 $ 36 $ 8 $ 28 $ 0.16 Q1 2024 $ 98 $ (4 ) $ 19 $ 17 $ 3 $ (0.08 ) Q2 2024 $ 107 $ 3 $ 28 $ 7 $ 21 $ 0.05 ¹ Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of the definition of this measure and reconciliation of such measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. 2Information on M&A or growth investments included in net capital expenditures have been included for relevant quarters below: *Q3 2022 capex includes approximately $7 million growth investment. *Q4 2022 capex includes approximately $31 million M&A and $13 million growth investment. *Q1 2023 capex includes approximately $3 million growth investment. *Q2 2023 capex includes approximately $6 million M&A and $1 million growth investment. *Q3 2023 capex includes approximately $3 million growth investment. *Q4 2023 capex includes approximately $3 million growth investment. *Q1 2024 capex includes approximately $5 million growth investment. *Q2 2024 capex includes approximately $1 million M&A and $3 million growth investment.





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended April

30, Six Months Ended April

30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 3,046 $ 5,588 $ (780 ) $ 12,063 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 6,873 7,348 13,336 14,219 Income tax expense 2,180 1,465 1,169 2,109 Depreciation and amortization 14,239 14,721 28,337 29,170 EBITDA 26,338 29,122 42,062 57,561 Stock based compensation 737 1,064 1,273 2,204 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (1,172 ) (130 ) (5,728 ) Other expense (income), net (44 ) (13 ) (84 ) (34 ) Other adjustments(1) 517 (168 ) 3,709 (124 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,548 $ 28,833 $ 46,830 $ 53,879 U.S. Concrete Pumping Net income (loss) $ (999 ) $ 755 $ (7,843 ) $ (38 ) Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 6,193 6,648 11,947 12,826 Income tax expense (benefit) 515 202 (1,588 ) (82 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,270 10,807 20,500 21,394 EBITDA 15,979 18,412 23,016 34,100 Stock based compensation 737 1,064 1,273 2,204 Other expense (income), net (7 ) (6 ) (27 ) (16 ) Other adjustments(1) 514 (194 ) 3,668 (188 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,223 $ 19,276 $ 27,930 $ 36,100 U.K. Operations Net income $ 1,044 $ 933 $ 1,527 $ 833 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 680 700 1,389 1,393 Income tax expense 598 326 775 286 Depreciation and amortization 1,849 1,849 3,657 3,676 EBITDA 4,171 3,808 7,348 6,188 Other expense (income), net (37 ) (11 ) (50 ) (17 ) Other adjustments 3 26 41 64 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,137 $ 3,823 $ 7,339 $ 6,235 (1) Other adjustments include the adjustment for non-recurring expenses and non-cash currency gains/losses. For the six months ended April 30, 2024, other adjustments includes a $3.5 million non-recurring charge related to sales tax litigation.





Three Months Ended April

30, Six Months Ended April

30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services Net income $ 3,001 $ 2,728 $ 5,406 $ 5,540 Income tax expense 1,067 937 $ 1,982 $ 1,905 Depreciation and amortization 2,120 2,065 $ 4,180 $ 4,100 EBITDA 6,188 5,730 11,568 11,545 Other expense (income), net - 4 (7 ) (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,188 $ 5,734 $ 11,561 $ 11,544 Other Net income $ - $ 1,172 $ 130 $ 5,728 EBITDA - 1,172 130 5,728 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (1,172 ) (130 ) (5,728 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ - $ - $ - $ -





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Debt April 30, July 31, October 31, January 31, April 30, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 Senior Notes 375,000 375,000 375,000 375,000 375,000 Revolving loan draws outstanding 60,947 35,699 18,954 13,021 16,428 Less: Cash (6,643 ) (11,532 ) (15,861 ) (14,688 ) (17,956 ) Net debt $ 429,304 $ 399,167 $ 378,093 $ 373,333 $ 373,472



