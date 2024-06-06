Fujifilm to Showcase Fully Immersive 360° Booth Experience at InfoComm 2024

Cutting-Edge Projection Technology Featuring FUJIFILM FP-Z8000 Projectors to Create Unique Experience for an Expected 30,000+ InfoComm 2024 Attendees from Over 100 Countries

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division, will unveil a fully immersive 360° booth experience -- with the walls, floor, and ceiling of the space entirely comprised of visual projections from a grouping of FUJIFILM FP-Z8000 Projectors (FP-Z8000) -- at InfoComm 2024, to be held June 12–14, 2024 in Las Vegas at Fujifilm’s booth W2965.

Delivering this dynamic immersive content will be a dozen FP-Z8000 Projectors, featuring FUJIFILM Z-Series’ rotating, folding lenses, and expansive lens shift options designed for installation versatility in even the most challenging spaces. With its 8000-lumen output and a 0.34–0.37 ultra-short throw ratio, the projectors will illuminate the space with content powered by software from Igloo Vision, Ltd. (Shropshire, U.K.), a leader in immersive experiences. Visitors can step inside Fujifilm’s custom-built 269 square foot space within Fujifilm’s InfoComm 2024 booth and be enveloped in specifically curated content designed to uniquely appeal to projector users in key industries.

The immersive content projected by the FP-Z8000 Projectors, strategically and covertly installed behind walls and in ceilings, will focus on real estate, where immersive projections can offer comprehensive walkthroughs of properties under construction or in distant locations, aiding decision-making without the need for physical visits. These projections also allow potential buyers to visualize various design options within commercial and residential spaces. Additional use cases for immersive spaces include:

Themed entertainment venues, such as family amusement facilities, museums, and theme parks, where immersive projector spaces captivate visitors, seemingly transporting them to different worlds and enhancing thematic storytelling.

Art galleries, where these projections can extend art beyond traditional frames, creating interactive exhibitions.

Aviation, military, emergency services or other industries that utilize simulations and training, in which this technology can be used to create realistic scenarios.

"For years, shared immersive spaces were used almost exclusively for entertainment. Now organizations are finding that they create meaningful engagement among colleagues, customers, and students," said Mike C. Northrup, commercial strategy manager for projectors with FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Optical Devices Division. “FUJIFILM Z-Series Projectors are the perfect solution for immersive experiences, as they can be used to transform spaces into stories. FP-Z8000 allows users to project from spaces and places that few other projectors can. Their discreet installation makes the experience even more immersive. You’re not in a room with projectors; you feel you’re actually part of the story.”

With almost five years of collaboration, Fujifilm and Igloo Vision have partnered on immersive experiences worldwide. As a result of this collaboration, FUJIFILM FP-Z8000 Projectors have been incorporated to create immersive spaces for a variety of corporate and higher-education customers. The content projected in Fujifilm’s InfoComm 2024 booth is powered by Igloo Vision’s Igloo Core Engine (ICE) software. ICE’s True Perspective correction method automatically applies a true-to-life perspective to the immersive content being projected. The view perspective can be adjusted in real-time, depending on the position of the primary viewer. With the immersive space on display having wall, floor, and ceiling projections, True Perspective and FP-Z8000 will enhance content to make the visitor’s experience in Fujifilm’s InfoComm 2024 booth incredibly realistic.

“More and more clients are asking for floor projection, and Fujifilm Z-Series projectors have become our go-to,” said Colin Yellowley, founder of Igloo Vision. “We’re excited to be able to work with Fujifilm and its FP-Z8000 to add ceiling projection for a truly all-encompassing immersive experience. We’re confident that the feeling of true immersion in Fujifilm’s booth at InfoComm 2024 will be unmatched.”

Experience Fujifilm’s fully immersive booth (W2965) in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall on June 12–14, 2024 at the InfoComm 2024 event. For more information on Fujifilm’s projector products, visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/business/optical-devices/projector/fp-z8000.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Graphic Communication Division utilizes its extensive industry knowledge to develop fully supported traditional and digital print solutions for industries including commercial print, wide format, and packaging with its comprehensive line of digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, and software. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes. The Non-Destructive Testing Division delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM and VALUE FROM INNOVATION are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

© 2024 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

