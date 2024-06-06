Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

Board Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ), a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended May 4, 2024.

Net sales for the first quarter ended May 4, 2024 (13 weeks) decreased 3.0% to $177.4 million from $182.9 million in the first quarter ended April 29, 2023 (13 weeks). Net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $16.8 million, or $0.86 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $18.4 million, or $0.96 loss per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

At May 4, 2024, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $146.6 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $155.3 million at April 29, 2023. The decrease was driven by capital expenditures of $17.5 million over this time period, offset by $9.1 million provided by operating activities.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Fiscal 2024 is off to an encouraging start as we once again achieved sequential improvement in our year-over-year quarterly sales trends and both top and bottom line results exceeded our initial outlook for the quarter. The results were driven by our North American region which inflected positive in the first quarter. At the same time, our focus on improving full priced selling in Europe helped expand merchandise margins, which more than offset expense deleverage and fueled enhanced operating performance versus a year ago, even as overall sales remained under pressure. We still have much work to do to return to historic levels of both sales and profitability, but I am confident that our strategies to reinvigorate growth and reduce our cost base have us on the path to deliver further progress over the remainder of this year and beyond.”

May 2024 Sales

Net sales for the four-week period ended June 1, 2024 increased 1.8% compared to the four-week period ended May 27, 2023. Comparable sales for the four-week period ending June 1, 2024 decreased 0.2% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending August 3, 2024. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $199 to $204 million. Loss per share is expected to be between $0.30 to $0.40.

The Company currently intends to open approximately 10 new stores in fiscal 2024, including up to 3 stores in North America, 3 stores in Europe and 4 stores in Australia.

Stock Repurchase Authorization

On June 5, 2024, Zumiez Inc. approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $25 million of common stock. The repurchase program is expected to continue through June 30, 2025 unless the time period is extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.

Conference call Information

To access today’s first quarter 2024 earnings call at 5:00 PM ET, please pre-register using this link (Registration Link). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of June 1, 2024, we operated 751 stores, including 593 in the United States, 47 in Canada, 86 in Europe and 25 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 % of Sales April 29, 2023 % of Sales Net sales $ 177,388 100.0 % $ 182,887 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 125,489 70.7 % 133,529 73.0 % Gross profit 51,899 29.3 % 49,358 27.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 72,054 40.6 % 70,712 38.7 % Operating loss (20,155 ) -11.3 % (21,354 ) -11.7 % Interest income, net 1,321 0.7 % 858 0.5 % Other expense, net (767 ) -0.4 % (541 ) -0.3 % Loss before income taxes (19,601 ) -11.0 % (21,037 ) -11.5 % Benefit from income taxes (2,821 ) -1.6 % (2,655 ) -1.4 % Net loss $ (16,780 ) -9.4 % $ (18,382 ) -10.1 % Basic loss per share $ (0.86 ) $ (0.96 ) Diluted loss earnings per share $ (0.86 ) $ (0.96 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share: Basic 19,465 19,197 Diluted 19,465 19,197

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) May 4, 2024 February 3, 2024 April 29, 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,864 $ 88,875 $ 66,655 Marketable securities 71,757 82,704 88,684 Receivables 13,415 13,780 20,655 Inventories 146,815 128,827 147,871 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,177 12,401 12,755 Total current assets 321,028 326,587 336,620 Fixed assets, net 89,831 90,508 94,419 Operating lease right-of-use assets 192,607 196,775 216,091 Goodwill 15,385 15,374 56,925 Intangible assets, net 14,117 14,200 14,404 Deferred tax assets, net 11,158 8,623 11,034 Other long-term assets 12,495 12,159 12,005 Total long-term assets 335,593 337,639 404,878 Total assets $ 656,621 $ 664,226 $ 741,498 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 62,301 $ 38,885 $ 59,551 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 16,958 18,431 18,378 Operating lease liabilities 59,191 60,885 63,866 Other current liabilities 18,869 25,886 19,298 Total current liabilities 157,319 144,087 161,093 Long-term operating lease liabilities 155,040 159,877 182,507 Other long-term liabilities 6,927 7,052 6,055 Total long-term liabilities 161,967 166,929 188,562 Total liabilities 319,286 311,016 349,655 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 20,318 shares issued and outstanding at May 4, 2024 and 19,833 shares issued and outstanding at February 3, 2024 198,047 196,144 190,599 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,025 ) (19,027 ) (19,077 ) Retained earnings 159,313 176,093 220,321 Total shareholders’ equity 337,335 353,210 391,843 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 656,621 $ 664,226 $ 741,498





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (16,780 ) $ (18,382 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 5,561 5,379 Noncash lease expense 14,522 16,313 Deferred taxes (2,590 ) (2,912 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,675 1,906 Impairment of long-lived assets 101 312 Other 525 375 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 1,077 1,030 Inventories (18,876 ) (13,091 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,754 (925 ) Trade accounts payable 21,763 18,868 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes (1,458 ) 2,087 Income taxes payable (797 ) (301 ) Operating lease liabilities (17,276 ) (18,609 ) Other liabilities (7,778 ) (4,929 ) Net cash used in operating activities (18,577 ) (12,879 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (2,546 ) (5,438 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (1,967 ) (1,850 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 12,510 5,571 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 7,997 (1,717 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 3,220 1,549 Payments on revolving credit facilities (3,220 ) (1,549 ) Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 358 460 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (130 ) (185 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 228 275 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (245 ) (509 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (10,597 ) (14,830 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 94,284 88,453 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 83,687 $ 73,623 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 654 $ 536 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 2,094 2,323

Company Contact:

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200