S. 3810 would generally prohibit federal agencies from contracting with consulting firms that work with the Chinese or Russian governments or any country that the Department of State determines supports international terrorism. Waivers could be available on a case-by-case basis for no more than one year. Under the bill, penalties for false certifications would include terminating contracts, debarring entities from future contracts, and using the False Claims Act (FCA) to collect damages.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.