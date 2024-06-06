Submit Release
CBO’s Outlook for U.S. Fertility Rates: 2024 to 2054

CBO’s projections of fertility rates are a significant driver of its projections of population growth overall. This presentation examines the agency’s projections of fertility rates by age, places the agency’s projections in the context of the projections of other agencies, discusses changes in those projections since last year, and outlines key questions for the agency when considering its fertility rate projections.

