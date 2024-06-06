New legal complaint filed against Cascadia Liquor at the BC Labour Relations Board by SEIU Local 2

Unfair Labour Practice alleges employer committed multiple flagrant breaches of the Labour Code

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As striking Cascadia Liquor workers await the BC Labour Board’s decision on the replacement worker Unfair Labour Practice complaint against Cascadia a couple of weeks ago, a new ULP was filed on June 4, alleging the employer has committed multiple flagrant breaches of the BC Labour Code.

The submission alleges Cascadia violated sections 6, 11, 27, and 45 of the Code and is available at www.Thirstyforafairdeal.ca .

BACKGROUND

Cascadia workers from Quadra Village, Eagle Creek, and Colwood have been on strike for respect and fair wages since May 4, 2024.

They joined SEIU Local 2 last year because they needed improvements and fairness at the workplace, including better wages. Like many retail workers, they’ve struggled to make ends meet, and cannot count on regular raises that keep up with the rising costs of living.

