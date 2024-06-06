Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,716 in the last 365 days.

New legal complaint filed against Cascadia Liquor at the BC Labour Relations Board by SEIU Local 2

Unfair Labour Practice alleges employer committed multiple flagrant breaches of the Labour Code

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As striking Cascadia Liquor workers await the BC Labour Board’s decision on the replacement worker Unfair Labour Practice complaint against Cascadia a couple of weeks ago, a new ULP was filed on June 4, alleging the employer has committed multiple flagrant breaches of the BC Labour Code.

The submission alleges Cascadia violated sections 6, 11, 27, and 45 of the Code and is available at www.Thirstyforafairdeal.ca.

BACKGROUND

Cascadia workers from Quadra Village, Eagle Creek, and Colwood have been on strike for respect and fair wages since May 4, 2024.

They joined SEIU Local 2 last year because they needed improvements and fairness at the workplace, including better wages. Like many retail workers, they’ve struggled to make ends meet, and cannot count on regular raises that keep up with the rising costs of living.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact
Steve Fanning | 236-558-1746
sfanning@seiulocal2.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

New legal complaint filed against Cascadia Liquor at the BC Labour Relations Board by SEIU Local 2

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law, Politics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more