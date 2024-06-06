Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for June 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for June 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for June is approximately 6% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $0.50 or 0% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.





Rate Class



Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh)



Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 8.158 3.244 11.402 Commercial 8.155 3.132 11.287 Industrial 7.909 2.202 10.111 Farm 8.115 5.799 13.914 Irrigation 7.772 0.000 7.772 Oil & Gas 7.850 8.186 16.036 Lighting 5.295 3.707 9.002 Farm - REA Beaver REA 8.115 5.524 13.639 Borradaile REA 8.115 5.463 13.578 Braes REA 8.115 5.538 13.653 Claysmore REA 8.115 6.578 14.693 Devonia REA 8.115 5.499 13.614 Heart River REA 8.115 3.816 11.931 Kneehill REA 8.115 4.961 13.076 Mackenzie REA 8.115 4.254 12.369 Myrnam REA 8.115 4.390 12.505 Zawale REA 8.115 3.682 11.797

Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com