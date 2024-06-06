AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“SpaceMobile” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTS) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. SpaceMobile investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the Complaint, SpaceMobile, together with its subsidiaries, claims to develop and provide access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States distributed through a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites. The Company purports to be in the advanced stages of assembling and testing its first generation of commercial BlueBird satellites, the “Block 1 BlueBird” satellites, in advance of launching its space-based cellular broadband network. Following the planned launch and deployment of five Block 1 BlueBird satellites, the Company intends to initiate limited, noncontinuous cellular service in targeted geographical areas, including in the United States, in order to generate revenue.

On April 1, 2024, after the market closed, SpaceMobile issued a press release disclosing that production of five Block 1 BlueBird satellites had been “impacted by two suppliers, leading to delays in integration and testing.” As a result, these five satellites were expected to be transported to the launch site between July or August 2024, later than the previously expected launch in the first quarter of 2024.

On this news, SpaceMobile’s stock price fell $0.62, or 23.6%, to close at $2.01 per share on April 2, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period SpaceMobile made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that production of the Company’s five Block 1 BlueBird satellites had been negatively impacted by two suppliers of key subsystems; (2) that, as a result, the Company had not substantially completed the production of the Block 1 BlueBird satellites; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s five Block 1 BlueBird satellites were not on track to launch in the first quarter of 2024; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Therefore, according to the Complaint, as a result of SpaceMobile’s wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, investors have suffered significant losses and damages.

