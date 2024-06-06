Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Popular West Midtown in Atlanta

ATLANTA, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, 568 West, is coming soon to Atlanta’s desirable West Midtown neighborhood. This highly anticipated community will be located at 568 Trabert Avenue in Atlanta, Georgia, and will open for sale in summer 2024.



568 West will offer a collection of 34 new 4-story townhomes with private rooftop terraces and 2-car garages. Home buyers will be able to choose from two exquisite home designs with 2,538+ square feet of luxury living space, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes will be priced from the mid-$700,000s.

“Our newest luxury Toll Brothers townhome community is located in a vibrant urban location in the heart of West Midtown with easy access to the best of Atlanta's shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “Our homeowners at 568 West will live and entertain in luxury with thoughtfully designed floor plans and sought-after private rooftop terraces.”

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment. Recreational destinations, including Westside Reservoir Park, Westside Provisions, Atlantic Station are also close to 568 West. Nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts live concerts, Atlanta Falcons games, and Atlanta United FC games. Major highways including Interstates 75 and 85 and Georgia Route 400 are easily accessible from 568 West, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is only 15 miles away.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Atlanta area include Beckham Place at Morningside, Eloise at Grant Park, Nolyn Pointe, Park 108, and New Talley Station.

For more information, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities and operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

