CAMS Addison Ottaway-Ketchum Earns CMCA® Designation
Addison Ottaway-Ketchum, a long-time CAMS employee, has earned his Certified Manager of Community Associations Designation through CAMICB.WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) is pleased to announce that Addison Ottaway-Ketchum, administrative services manager, has earned his Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA) designation.
Ottaway-Ketchum is a licensed real estate broker with a property management background, managing vacation and long-term rentals. He has been with CAMS since 2017 and has held various roles as a community support team member, assistant community manager, and community manager.
“Earning my CMCA has bolstered my confidence in my community management industry knowledge,” said Ottaway-Ketchum. “I look forward to applying what I’ve learned to benefit our team and customers.”
CAMS Chief Operating Officer Cathy Wade, CMCA®, AMS® PCAM®, is proud to see Ottaway-Ketchum’s achievement.
“Addison has demonstrated a passion for learning, and he consistently challenges himself and his team to raise the bar,” said Wade. “Earning the CMCA speaks to his commitment to serve our customers by learning more about the community manager role and the industry.”
The Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation, awarded by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), signifies an individual's proficiency in community association management. It is a recognized industry standard demonstrating a manager's commitment to upholding the field's highest professional standards and knowledge. Earning the CMCA designation requires a comprehensive understanding of essential areas crucial for successful community association management, including governance, finance, ethics, and operations.
About Community Association Management Services
In business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina’s premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit www.camsmgt.com/choose-cams.
Sydney Jones
CAMS
+1 9102391348
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn