Aledade CEO receives 2024 East Coast Digital Healthcare Innovator Award

Bethesda, MD, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For his vision, leadership and execution in improving healthcare in this country, Farzad Mostashari, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Aledade , has received the 2024 East Coast Digital Healthcare Innovator Award.

Bestowed at the 12th annual Digital Healthcare Innovation Summit (DHIS) Thursday, June 6th in Boston – a prestigious event that draws many of the East Coast’s luminaries in healthcare – Mostashari was recognized for his success in the foundation and success of Aledade, the nation’s largest network of independent value-based primary care.

“The Digital Healthcare Innovator Award recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the healthcare field and whose work will serve as an inspiration for the broader entrepreneurial, operating and investor ecosystem,” said Benjamin Lakin, PhD and Co-CEO of the Cambridge Innovation Institute. “We’re pleased to recognize Farzad Mostashari, Co-Founder and CEO of Aledade Inc., for his impressive achievements since founding Aledade in 2014, including serving more than 1,900 practices in 45 states, being accountable for the care of more than 2.5 million patients, and preventing more than $1 billion in unnecessary health care costs. At Cambridge Innovation Institute – the organizers of DHIS – we have long-realized the immense contributions of the venture and startup community towards real, commercial change across industries, and we are excited to highlight this wonderful success story in healthcare.”

\Among the top 10 MSSP ACOs in the United States, five are Aledade ACOs. Those five include a large, suburban practice, a small, micro practice, and rural practices focused on a predominantly minority population, underscoring the fact that Aledade empowers many kinds of practices nationwide.

Aledade ACOs continue to outperform in both quality scores and Medicare shared savings. Practices within Aledade’s ACOs on average generate more than three times the savings rate of similarly tenured non-Aledade practices, while also delivering quality scores nearly 4% better .

DHIS explores critical topics such as the impact of election results on the digital healthcare revolution, provider burnout, macro trends in payors and providers and AI in healthcare. It also includes strategies for managing startups through uncertain times, issues related to underserved populations, regulatory changes, policy shifts and women's health.

“I am deeply humbled to be recognized with this meaningful award,” Mostashari said. “At Aledade, we are committed to deliver better health, better care and lower costs, creating a healthcare system that is good for patients, practices and society. I am honored to join the illustrious list of past DHIS recipients of this award, which belongs to all Aledaders who have helped us along our 10-year journey to grow as a company.”



About Aledade

Aledade, a public benefit corporation, is the largest network of independent primary care in the country, helping independent practices, health centers and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, healthcare policy expertise, strong payer relationships and integrated care solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,900 practices, federally-qualified health centers and community health centers in 45 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 200 value-based contracts representing more than 2.5 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on X (Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

