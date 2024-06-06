FEMA Approves $1.4M for Beach and Dune Restoration in Indian River County

LAKE MARY, Fla – FEMA has approved $1,394,686 in grant funding to reimburse Indian River County for beach and dune restoration expenses after Hurricane Nicole.

The storm caused extensive damage to the beach. This restoration repairs beaches and dunes that are natural protections against future flooding and storm surge.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, local, territorial and tribal governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to the Florida Division of Emergency Management after final approval. Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to complete the grant process and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

