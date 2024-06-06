Automating Air Travel : Airport Kiosk Market to Soar to $5.11 Billion Globally by 2032 with 9.4% CAGR, | Thales Group

Airport Kiosk Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airport Kiosk Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Airport Size (Small, Medium, and Large), and Application (Check-In Kiosk, Automated Passport Control, Common-Use Self-Service (CUSS) Kiosks, Information, Baggage Check, Ticketing Kiosk, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032".

According to the report, the global airport kiosk industry size generated $2.15 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $5.11 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Airports and airlines are increasingly adopting touchscreen displays instead of conventional keypad-based kiosks to enable more interactive self-service sessions for checking in bags, printing bag tags, selecting seats, and others.

Multimedia kiosks with the ability to play videos and display instructions using visual guides also provide richer and more engaging user experiences. Deployment of biometric identification like face recognition or fingerprint scans on kiosks provide seamless verification and security during self-service usage without requiring passengers to carry supporting documents always. For instance, in October 2023, SITA and Fraport collaborated to implement face biometrics for identification purposes across all airlines at Frankfurt Airport. By leveraging smart path biometric solution from SITA, which is powered by NEC, a passenger's face becomes their boarding pass. Passengers have the option to securely register in advance using the Star Alliance biometric app on their mobile devices or directly at the check-in kiosk, utilizing their biometric-enabled passports. This integration aims to enhance the overall efficiency and security of passenger journeys throughout the airport.

These technologies enhance the kiosk capabilities, ease of use as well as passenger satisfaction leading to higher kiosk adoption rates supporting airport kiosk industry growth. Major solution providers like SITA, Kiosk Information Systems, Embross, and IER have introduced such advanced kiosk systems driving this market trend.

Moreover, airport operators are collaborating with kiosk manufacturers to increase the adoption of innovative kiosks. For instance, in May 2023, Noida International Airport (NIA) entered into an agreement with Amadeus IT Group SA for the provision of a passenger processing system (PPS). Amadeus IT Group SA will be responsible for designing, supplying, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the cloud-hosted end-to-end PPS for Noida International Airport under this agreement. The integrated self-service PPS touchpoints, including check-in kiosks, automated bag drops, and eGates, will communicate in real-time with airline departure control systems and other stakeholders, contributing to a seamless and efficient experience for travelers. Such developments further support the growth of the segment.

Another key demand driver is the continual need for customized kiosk software application development projects as airports partner with solution providers to create specialized interactive interfaces communicating with various backend systems like check-in, bag drop, and immigration. Common kiosk functions being developed include automated boarding pass/baggage tag printing, bag weighing capabilities, passport authentication amongst others. These tailored software applications optimized for the airport’s IT environment require customized programming supporting process automation for passengers.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting nearly two-fifths of the airport kiosk market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as U.S. and Canada are major early adopters of integrating advanced technologies in airports to handle increasing air passenger traffic efficiently. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2032, as the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly advancing in airport kiosks systems, with countries like China, India, and Japan leading the way through significant investments in systems such as facial recognition, biometrics, and self-service check-in to improve operational efficiency and the passenger experience.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

⏺ In 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, NCR VOYIX Corporation partnered with Position Imaging Inc. to offer multilingual support for its iPickup Point platform globally.

⏺ Amadeus IT Group SA collaborated with Noida International Airport (NIA) in May 2023 to enhance passenger experiences with smart and modern capabilities, including biometric-based Digi Yatra integration.

⏺ Olea Kiosks Inc. introduced Hypermodular kiosk technology in July 2023, enabling faster pilot testing and implementation of complex kiosk configurations.

⏺ Materna IPS GmbH secured a contract from Düsseldorf Airport (DUS) in March 2023 to implement self-service check-in and bag drop systems, facilitating on-site check-in and tag printing for passengers.

⏺ Embross signed contracts with multiple Greenland Airports in May 2023, providing biometric and airport management solutions, including the installation of its cloud-based CUPPS platform.

⏺ IER, a Bollore Group subsidiary, received a contract in April 2023 from Groupe ADP to supply self-service check-in kiosks and biometric solutions, contributing to increased demand for air transportation.

⏺ Collins Aerospace entered into a contract with NEOM Bay Airport, Saudi Arabia, in November 2023, providing a suite of connected airport system products.

