Commission receives Greece’s fourth payment request for grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, and a request for a targeted revision of its recovery and resilience plan

Today, the Commission has received Greece’s fourth payment request for grants for €998.6 million (net of pre-financing) in grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

This request concerns a total of 17 milestones and 3 targets. It covers transformative reforms to promote renewable energy capacity, establish a vocational education quality control system, accelerate investments in the healthcare sector, codify and simplify tax legislation, increase the efficiency of the justice system, and provide skills to judicial staff.

The request also covers important investments in areas including the electricity interconnection of islands, the installation of storage systems to enhance renewable energy use, energy-efficiency renovations in public buildings, improvement of water and sports infrastructures, and reforestation, forest restoration and wildfire prevention measures.

The Commission will now assess the request. It will then send its preliminary assessment of Greece’s fulfilment of the milestones and targets required for this payment to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee.

Yesterday, Greece also submitted a request to the Commission for a targeted revision of its recovery and resilience plan. The proposed amendments are technical and follow the comprehensive revision of the Greek plan, which was adopted by the Council on 8 December 2023.

The Greek recovery and resilience plan consists of €35.95 billion, which will be financed by €18.2 billion in grants and €17.7 billion in loans. It includes 381 milestones and targets, 75 reforms and 103 investments. To date, the Commission has disbursed around 41% of the funds allocated to Greece under the RRF, i.e. €14.9 billion, which includes pre-financing.