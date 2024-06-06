Celebrate Father’s Day with Special Events at Jellystone Park™ Locations in Columbus, Ohio, North Port Huron, Michigan, and Warrens, Wisconsin

Last-minute glamping cabins, RV sites and day passes available

HOUSTON, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dads in Central Ohio, the Michigan Thumbcoast and Northern Wisconsin will be given the royal treatment this Father’s Day when they visit their area’s Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park. Each Camp-Resort has a full schedule of activities and special events, starting Monday, June 10.

The three Jellystone Park locations are owned by Great Escapes RV Resorts, which has significantly expanded and upgraded each Camp-Resort. Here’s what dads can expect:

Jellystone Park Columbus North, Ohio – King of the Park: Celebrating Super Dads

Activities at this location include a performance by Magician Joe Magic, and for adventurous fathers, a fishing tournament with prizes from the Ranger Station. Kids may create a one-of-a-kind token of appreciation that will warm dad’s heart. The Junior Ranger program offers a unique opportunity to create family memories while learning about the outdoors.

Convenient to Columbus, Delaware, Marion, and Mansfield, the resort is less than two hours from Cleveland and Dayton. With a stunning new resort-style pool, luxury lakeside cabanas, and 30 new upscale glamping cabins, Jellystone Park North Columbus is the perfect destination for family vacations and weekend getaways.

Visit www.columbusjellystone.com for details and reservations.

Day passes are available here: www.columbusjellystone.com/day-use/at the resort

Jellystone Park Thumbcoast-North Port Huron, Michigan – King of the Park: Celebrating Super Dads

Just in time for Father’s Day, a new multi-level splashpad and a pair of new two-story water slides have been completed. The popular family camping, glamping, and RV resort also has added 30 new luxury cabins, upgraded all of its RV sites and introduced laser tag to its long list of activities.

Yogi Bear has all sorts of surprises in store for dads who will return home with a unique token of appreciation created by their kids. The park’s private 20 acre lake is the perfect place for the Father’s Day fishing tournament.

Located five minutes north of the picturesque resort town of Port Sanilac, the Thumbcoast-North Port Huron Jellystone Park is less than two hours from Detroit and 90 minutes from the Greater Tri-Cities area.

Visit www.northporthuronjellystone.com for details and reservations.

Day passes are available. Buy them at the resort.

Jellystone Park Warrens, Wisconsin – Father’s Day Week

This location has planned a heartwarming and unforgettable Father’s Day celebration with one-of-a-kind crafts, a “guess that baby food” contest, a cornhole tournament, and free pancakes for dads at the Pic-a-Nic Basket.

Less than three hours from nearby cities including Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis, the resort has recently been given an extreme makeover. Two new large, resort-style pools were just completed and 66 new glamping cabins were installed. A Wibit floating obstacle course was recently added, as were AquaBanas that float in the lake and feature canopies, comfortable seating, tables, coolers, and even Bluetooth speakers. The new amenities complement the resort’s lazy river, six lane water slide, splash pad, and wave pool.

Visit www.jellystonewarrens.com for details and reservations.

Day passes are available. Buy them online at Jellystonewarrens.centeredgeonline.com/retail

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 14 resorts in 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts delivers one-of-a-kind experiences in fun environments that bring families together while creating memories to last a lifetime. All locations offer luxury cabins and premium RV sites, as well as an extensive array of water attractions and family oriented activities. Learn more at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com.

