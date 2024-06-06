Americares Names New India Country Director

Stamford, Conn. – June 6, 2024 – Americares, the health-focused relief and development organization, has welcomed Chandrashekar V.S. as director of Americares India. In his new role, Chandrashekar, known personally and professionally as Chandra, is responsible for designing, implementing and directing innovative health programs that strengthen health systems and expand access to care for people affected by poverty or disaster across 23 states in India.

Chandra is also tasked with leading the country’s emergency response activities, implementing climate and disaster resilience initiatives, managing a highly successful mobile clinic program for low-income urban residents and an extensive health facility upgrade program. At the same time, he oversees the operation of the Americares India distribution center.

“Chandra’s wide-ranging experience managing health programs across India and East Africa will be invaluable as we continue to increase access to quality health services in India,” said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. “We are very excited for him to take on this key role.”

Chandra brings to the organization over three decades of experience working in the nonprofit and international development sectors across India and Tanzania. Prior to joining Americares India, he spent over a decade with MSI Reproductive Choices, a global nonprofit and one of the world’s leading providers of reproductive health care. While at MSI Reproductive Choices, he served as country director for the organization’s Tanzania program. He also served as the chief executive officer of the Foundation for Reproductive Health Services India, an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices.

Chandra has also held senior leadership roles with The David and Lucile Packard Foundation, Population Services International, Ipas India, the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs, among others.

“I am excited to lead the Americares India team in Mumbai and our programs for people affected by poverty or disaster across India,” said Chandra. “I look forward to growing our reach and increasing our impact.”

A registered Public Charitable Trust, Americares India has been supporting health services for families affected by poverty, severe storms, major flooding, disease outbreaks and other emergencies across the country since 2006. Americares India also operates 13 mobile health centers that provide care for more than 130,000 people annually and screens more than 125,000 patients annually for diabetes and hypertension through its noncommunicable disease program. In addition, Americares India operates a successful school-based health program in more than 175 schools.

Chandra earned a master’s degree in rural management from the Institute of Rural Management Anand in Gujarat, India. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Mysore’s SDM College of Business Management. He is fluent in English, Hindi and Kannada and speaks Malayalam, Tamil and Tulu.

He lives in Mumbai with his wife Sudha.

Americares helps communities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters; increase accessibility, availability, affordability and acceptability of medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand health services; and prevent disease and promote good health. Since it was established more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided $22 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.