[Latest] Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size/Share Worth USD 18,147.9 Million by 2033 at a 3.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Injection Molding Machine Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 12,865.4 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13,315.7 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 18,147.9 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Haitian International Holdings Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd. (JSW), Chen Hsong Holdings Limited, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Engel Austria GmbH, Arburg GmbH + Co KG, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd., Milacron Holdings Corp., Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., KraussMaffei Group GmbH, Shibaura Machine Company America, Wittmann Battenfeld Group, Toyo Machinery & Metal Co. Ltd., Dakumar Machinery Co

Injection Molding Machine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Machine Type (Hydraulic, Electric, Hybrid), By Clamping Force (Low Force, Medium Force, High Force), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Electronics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Injection Molding Machine Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12,865.4 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13,315.7 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 18,147.9 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Injection Molding Machine Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Expansion of End-Use Industries: The injection molding machine market is driven by the expansion of end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, consumer goods, healthcare, and electronics. Increased demand for molded components in these sectors fuels the growth of the market.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in injection molding machine technology, including improvements in precision, speed, energy efficiency, and automation capabilities, contribute to market growth. These advancements enhance manufacturing efficiency, reduce production costs, and improve product quality.

Demand for Lightweight and Complex Components: The growing demand for lightweight and complex components in industries like automotive and aerospace drives the adoption of injection molding machines. These machines enable the production of intricate parts with high strength-to-weight ratios, meeting industry demands for performance and efficiency.

Shift towards Sustainable Manufacturing: Increasing environmental concerns and regulatory pressures drive the adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices in the injection molding machine market. Manufacturers are investing in energy-efficient machines, recyclable materials, and closed-loop systems to minimize environmental impact and meet sustainability goals.

Rising Adoption of Additive Manufacturing Technologies: The integration of additive manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing, with injection molding processes drives market growth. Hybrid machines that combine both technologies enable rapid prototyping, tooling production, and customization, catering to the demand for agile manufacturing solutions.

Globalization and Industrialization: Globalization and industrialization trends, particularly in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil, contribute to market growth. Increasing industrial activities, infrastructure development, and urbanization drive demand for injection molding machines in these regions, creating opportunities for market expansion and diversification.

Focus on Precision and Quality: The injection molding machine market is experiencing growth due to the emphasis on precision and quality in manufacturing processes. Manufacturers across various industries prioritize machines that can consistently produce high-quality, defect-free parts with tight tolerances, driving demand for advanced injection molding technologies and equipment.

Injection Molding Machine Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. acquired WMG Technologies for USD 165 million. ABC Technologies offers products in fluids, HVAC, and exterior and interior systems, among others. WMGT supplies sophisticated tooling for injection-molded automotive parts, lighting molds, optic inserts, and a variety of other exterior products to global automotive OEMs.

In 2022, ENGEL expanded its presence by establishing its sales and service subsidiary in Morocco. This move strengthens the Austrian injection molding machine manufacturer’s foothold in the region, allowing for enhanced customer support and service offerings.

In 2022, Haitian partnered with HCMC University of Technology & Education to establish a joint venture for operating a laboratory. The lab features dedicated areas for training, mold repair, and practical operations, equipped with injection molding machines, robots, and peripheral equipment supplied by Haitian.

Market Size in 2024 USD 13,315.7 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 18,147.9 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 12,865.4 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Machine Type, Clamping Force, End-Use Industry and Region

Injection Molding Machine Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Injection Molding Machine Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, leading to shortages of raw materials, components, and machine parts for injection molding machines. This resulted in production delays, increased lead times, and challenges in meeting customer demand.

Reduced Demand from End-Use Industries: Many end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods, experienced a significant decline in demand during the pandemic due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and economic uncertainty. This led to lower investments in capital equipment, including injection molding machines, further impacting the market growth.

Adoption of Digital Technologies: To recover from the COVID-19 impact, injection molding machine manufacturers are increasingly adopting digital technologies such as IoT, AI, and remote monitoring solutions. These technologies enable predictive maintenance, real-time production monitoring, and remote diagnostics, improving operational efficiency and reducing downtime.

Focus on Resilient Supply Chains: Manufacturers are reevaluating their supply chain strategies to mitigate risks and ensure resilience in the face of future disruptions. This includes diversifying suppliers, securing alternative sources of raw materials, and investing in local manufacturing capabilities to reduce dependency on international suppliers.

Ramp-up in Industrial Activities: As economies reopen and vaccination efforts progress, industrial activities are expected to rebound, driving demand for injection molding machines. Stimulus packages, infrastructure investments, and government incentives for manufacturing industries further support market recovery.

Shift towards Localized Production: The pandemic highlighted the importance of localized production and supply chains to mitigate risks associated with global disruptions. Injection molding machine manufacturers are responding by establishing local manufacturing facilities and strengthening partnerships with regional suppliers to enhance agility and responsiveness to market demands.

Investments in Automation and Efficiency: To improve productivity and competitiveness, manufacturers are investing in automation solutions and efficiency-enhancing technologies for injection molding processes. This includes the adoption of robotic automation, advanced control systems, and energy-efficient equipment to streamline operations and reduce costs, driving market recovery and long-term growth.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Injection Molding Machine Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Injection Molding Machine Market – Regional Analysis

The Injection Molding Machine Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, injection molding machine market trends include a focus on automation and digitalization to enhance manufacturing efficiency. Additionally, there is an emphasis on sustainability, with manufacturers investing in eco-friendly materials and processes to meet regulatory requirements and consumer demands for environmentally responsible products.

Europe: In Europe, injection molding machine market trends revolve around innovation and product customization. Manufacturers prioritize the development of advanced technologies, such as additive manufacturing and Industry 4.0 solutions, to offer tailored solutions for diverse customer needs. There is also a growing focus on circular economy principles, driving the adoption of recyclable materials and closed-loop manufacturing processes.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, injection molding machine market trends are characterized by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development. Manufacturers leverage automation and robotics to increase production efficiency and meet growing demand from the automotive, electronics, and packaging industries. Additionally, there is a shift towards localized production and supply chains to mitigate risks associated with global disruptions and ensure resilience in manufacturing operations.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, injection molding machine market trends are influenced by economic growth and urbanization. Manufacturers focus on cost-effective solutions and process optimization to remain competitive in emerging markets. Additionally, there is a growing demand for customized products, particularly in the automotive and consumer goods sectors, driving investments in flexible manufacturing technologies and mold design capabilities.

List of the prominent players in the Injection Molding Machine Market:

Haitian International Holdings Ltd.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. (JSW)

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Engel Austria GmbH

Arburg GmbH + Co KG

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.

Milacron Holdings Corp.

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

KraussMaffei Group GmbH

Shibaura Machine Company America

Wittmann Battenfeld Group

Toyo Machinery & Metal Co. Ltd.

Dakumar Machinery Co. Ltd.

Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.

Others

The Injection Molding Machine Market is segmented as follows:

By Machine Type

Hydraulic

Electric

Hybrid

By Clamping Force

Low Force

Medium Force

High Force

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

