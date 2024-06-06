Intelligent Transportation System Market Anticipated to Reach $98.02 Billion by 2032, Reveals Allied Market Research

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global intelligent transportation system industry size generated $48.36 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $98.02 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Traffic Management, Freight Management, Advanced Traveler Information System, Advanced Public Transportation System, Security and Surveillance, Ticketing and Tolling System, and Others), and End User (Roadways, Railways, Waterways, and Airways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Siemens AG

Garmin Ltd

Denso Corporation

Thales Group

Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Teledyne FLIR LLC

NEC Corporation

Navico Group

Alstom SA

The intelligent transportation system market is estimated to continue to grow at a moderate growth rate due to the expansion of global trade, infrastructure projects, and the need for efficient transportation solutions. Advancements in technology, growth of connected and autonomous driving car, and improvement of high-speed internet and communications technologies offers significant opportunities. However, it also faces challenges, including regulatory compliance, safety concerns, and volatile raw material prices. The market's growth prospects are closely tied to industry-specific demands, economic stability, and technological advancements.

The global intelligent transportation system market has seen significant growth due to increased traffic jams globally and the increasing investment in the development of railway and road infrastructure and the increasing inclination of government to promote green mobility is driving the market is driving the market demand.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for half of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growth in investment in CCTV and other communication equipment for security and surveillance around the globe.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Based on application, the other segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-fourth of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032 owing to the need for customized solutions for efficient, intelligent transportation systems.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on end-user, the roadways segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue and is projected to portray a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in government investment in the development of road networks across the globe is expected to foster market growth.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032. The strong economic growth in the region resulted in increased demand for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to effectively manage the growing transportation sector.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

⏺ Leading companies are employing various strategies, including acquisition, agreement, expansion, partnership, contracts, and product launches, to fortify their market positions.

⏺ In October 2023, Alstom SA collaborated with FLXO Robotics to develop technology aimed at reducing wildlife collision accidents. Utilizing advanced image analytics and AI algorithms, the technology identifies animals in proximity and emits a tailored repellent noise to deter them, thereby lowering the risk of collisions.

⏺ In November 2023, Siemens AG acquired HMH, s.r.o, the manufacturer of the MIREL train protection system for Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland. This acquisition enables Siemens Mobility to offer a complete train protection portfolio covering Eastern European rail corridors, reinforcing its position as a leading rail infrastructure provider in Europe.

⏺ In August 2023, NEC Corporation secured a contract from India's Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for the Vehicle Location Tracking-Passenger Information System (VLT-PSIS) project under the Nirbhaya fund of the Government of India. This initiative utilizes state-of-the-art technologies to address safety concerns in buses and enhance passengers' overall travel experiences by providing live bus tracking through an Integrated Command Control Centre.

⏺ In August 2021, Thales Group announced an agreement with Hitachi Rail for the sale of Thales Group's "Ground Transportation System" segment, offering rail signaling and train control systems, telecommunications and supervision systems, and fare collection solutions. This strategic move enhances Hitachi's mobility-as-a-service offerings and strengthens its presence in rail signaling product offerings.

