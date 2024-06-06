Dogfish Head & Dan-O’s Seasoning to Debut Limited-Edition Grilling Kit

MILTON, Del., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the official start of summer, Dogfish Head and Dan-O’s Seasoning are giving everyone another reason to fire-up their grills – a limited-edition, collaborative grilling kit with everything needed to host the ultimate backyard barbeque! Complete with beers, seasoning blends and recipes, the Dogfish Head x Dan-O’s grilling kit will be available exclusively at GiveThemBeer.com, beginning Friday, June 7, while supplies last.

Because nothing pairs better with a day of grilling than an ice-cold beer, the Dogfish Head x Dan-O’s grilling kit features two distinctive and delicious Dogfish Head brews. First up, a 6pk/12oz cans of the brewery’s fan-favorite Imperial Golden Ale, Citrus Squall (8.0% ABV). Brewed with grapefruit juice, blue agave nectar, lime peels and sea salt, this paloma-inspired beer provides a perfect storm of refreshing grapefruit and citrusy hop flavors.

And for those seeking a more limited-edition libation, included will be a 4pk/16oz cans of Dogfish Head’s all-new Y’all Don’t Know Till You Dan-O beer. Brewed in collaboration with Dan-O’s Seasoning, Y’all Don’t Know Till You Dan-O (5.5% ABV) is a dark lager brewed with ingredients also found in Dan-O’s best-selling Original seasoning blend, like rosemary, lemon peel and orange peel. The result is a malty and flavorful beer with bright pops of fresh citrus and savory herbs.

“Since the day we opened nearly 30 years ago, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing beers with unique culinary ingredients and cooking up some delicious eats over our brewpub’s wood-fired grill,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “Partnering with Dan-O’s, another brand that passionately prioritizes creating epic flavor experiences for its fans, was such a fun and rewarding experience. Our kismet energies allowed us to create a couple of awesome beer and spice duos that are sure to help anyone up their grilling game. I can’t wait for folks to try them!”

In addition to two Dogfish Head beers, each grilling kit will include two complementary Dan-O’s seasoning blends. The first, a 3.5oz bottle of Dan-O’s Original seasoning blend. Made with a signature blend of herbs, spices and sea salt, this savory and versatile seasoning goes well with just about everything … especially a pint of its namesake beer, Y’all Don’t Know Till You Dan-O.

For folks with a more adventurous appetite, included will be a 6.5oz can (Yep, we said CAN!) of Dan-O’s brand-new, citrus-forward Citra-diculous seasoning blend. Drawing inspiration from Dogfish Head’s Citrus Squall beer, Dan-O’s Citra-diculous seasoning blend features a mouth-watering mixture of grapefruit, citrus, hop and herb flavors, making it a perfect companion for any warm-weather cooking occasion.

"Our goal at Dan-O's has always been to inspire people to cook up a whole lot of fun and do so with clean, flavor-FULL seasoning," said Dan "Dan-O" Oliver, Founder of Dan-O's Seasoning. "To partner with a brand with the same kind of values, and as fun and special as Dogfish Head, we were inspired in a whole new way to create the fruit-forward Citra-diculous. It's even cooler to be featured together in this grill box for our Fan-O's, Dogfish Head fans and others looking to get flavor rich."

To complete the Dogfish Head x Dan-O’s grilling kit, Dogfish Head tapped the culinary teams at its coastal Delaware restaurants to create some easy, summer-centric food recipes utilizing Dan-O’s Original and Citra-diculous seasoning blends. From Citra-diculous Cedar Plank Salmon (try it paired with Citrus Squall) to Ya’ll Don’t Know Till You Dan-O Beer Can Chicken (best enjoyed with a can of, you guessed it, Y’all Don’t Know Till You Dan-O), Dogfish Head’s chefs provide detailed, step-by-step instructions for recreating their tasty dishes at-home.

Beginning Monday, June 10, limited quantities of Dogfish Head’s exclusive Y’all Don’t Know Till You Dan-O beer will also be available at the brewery’s Rehoboth storefront, the Off-Centered EmPOURium, for $17 per 4pk/16oz cans. Later in June, Dan-O’s limited-edition Citra-diculous seasoning blend will also be up for grabs on the brand’s website for $17.99 per 6.5oz can. To stay up to date on the drop timing of Dan-O’s Citra-diculous seasoning blend, sign up HERE. For more about Dogfish Head and Dan-O’s Seasoning, please visit www.dogfish.com and www.danosseasoning.com, respectively.

ABOUT DOGFISH HEAD:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened nearly 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits –whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

ABOUT DAN-O’S SEASONING:

Dan-O’s Seasoning was founded in 2015 by Louisville, KY, native Dan Oliver. Their mission is to change the world one table at a time and inspire the world to cook up a whole lotta fun with real flavors to make healthier food choices without ever sacrificing taste. Dan-O's all-purpose seasoning blends can be found nationwide in over 18,000 retailers including Kroger, Walmart, Jewel Osco, Giant Eagle, Lowes, and more. Additionally, all products are available online through Amazon or on the website at danosseasoning.com. To learn more, follow Dan-O's Seasoning on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

