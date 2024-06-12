Villa Maria College Signs Six-Year Deal with Thesis Elements for SIS Upgrade
Villa Maria College selects Thesis Elements as its SIS to modernize operations and enhance the student experience, solidified by a six-year contract.
In our quest for a state-of-the-art SIS solution, Thesis Elements stood out as the perfect fit for Villa Maria College”BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Villa Maria College, a distinguished private institution committed to academic excellence and student-centered education, has chosen Thesis Elements as its Student Information System (SIS) to modernize operations and foster a more efficient and innovative educational environment. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Villa Maria College's mission to enhance the student experience and support institutional growth.
— Brian Emerson, Executive VP
Following a comprehensive evaluation process and numerous insightful interactions with the Thesis team, Villa Maria College recognized the transformative potential of Thesis Elements. The college's leadership, led by President Matthew Giordano, played a pivotal role in the decision to migrate from CAMS to Elements which was solidified with the signing of a six-year contract.
"In our quest for a state-of-the-art SIS solution, Thesis Elements stood out as the perfect fit for Villa Maria College," said Executive Vice President, Brian Emerson. "The dedication of the Thesis team to understanding our unique needs and their commitment to continuous product innovation were key factors in our decision. We are excited to partner with Thesis to enhance our operational efficiency, improve collaboration, and drive positive outcomes for our students."
Villa Maria College has a long-standing tradition of fostering academic excellence and a nurturing environment for its students. By adopting Thesis Elements, the college demonstrates its commitment to staying at the forefront of educational innovation, ensuring that its students receive the best possible support and resources.
Thesis Elements, launched in April 2023, offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored to the specific needs of higher education institutions. Its user-friendly interface, customizable functionality, and cloud-native architecture empower institutions like Villa Maria College to optimize processes, streamline workflows, and achieve their strategic goals.
"We are thrilled to welcome Villa Maria College to the Thesis family for the next several years," said Paul McConville, CEO of Thesis. "Their dedication to academic excellence and student success aligns perfectly with our mission at Thesis. We look forward to supporting Villa Maria College in their journey towards innovation and excellence."
About Thesis:
Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the UK, US, and Canada. By leveraging best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification, Thesis empowers faculty and staff to focus on their core mission. With configurable, modern, cloud-based systems, Thesis enables faster implementation and greater integration flexibility, allowing institutions to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities.
For more information about Thesis and its transformative impact on educational institutions, visit www.thesiscloud.com.
About Villa Maria College:
Villa Maria College is a private Catholic college located in Buffalo, NY, offering a variety of undergraduate programs focused on liberal arts and professional studies. Known for its commitment to student-centered education and academic excellence, Villa Maria College provides a supportive and inclusive environment that prepares students for success in a rapidly changing world. For more information, visit www.villa.edu
