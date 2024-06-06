Press Releases

06/06/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Launch of New ‘Make It Here’ Website Highlighting Makers, Creators, Innovators, and Entrepreneurs in Connecticut

Launch Coincides With Phase Two of State Marketing Campaign, Including Business-Focused Advertisements

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the launch of the new website, CTMakeItHere.com, which will serve as the hub for the next phase of the State of Connecticut’s “Make It Here” campaign. The campaign launched in October 2023 with a robust advertising plan featuring linear TV and OTT commercials, out of home, digital, and experiential marketing.

The website CTMakeItHere.com highlights the heart and soul of Connecticut’s maker, creator, innovator, and entrepreneur identity with video content sharing the stories of state residents, business owners, and workers. The website has an easily navigable experience focusing on how anyone can live, work, and play in Connecticut, and includes several new long-form videos that delve into the personal and professional journeys of different makers across the state.

“Connecticut is a place where great ideas are born and nurtured,” Governor Lamont said. “The ‘Make It Here’ campaign is about celebrating the talent within our communities and businesses, sharing their stories with the world. People make everything possible here. We want to demonstrate that Connecticut is not only a wonderful place to live and play, but also a thriving ecosystem for innovation and creativity, and this new website and campaign make that crystal clear.”

CTMakeItHere.com will be supported by short-form paid video and targeted static digital advertisements featuring business leaders from multiple prominent state industries sharing their experience doing business here. They include James Beard Award finalist chef Renee Touponce and Jade Ayala from Oyster Club and Port of Call in Mystic, CEO Bill Shufelt and Brewer/Co-founder John Walker of Athletic Brewing Co. in Milford, and Rebekah Raimo, SVP of Workplace Strategy of Synchrony in Stamford. Unlike the first phase of the “Make It Here” campaign that focused exclusively on reaching in-state residents and visitors, the second phase is targeted at out-of-state businesses.

“Our home state has a remarkable array of talents and businesses that contribute significantly to our economy and community,” Anthony Anthony, Connecticut’s chief marketing officer, said. “Our new website and the compelling content housed on it gives us a platform to inspire more individuals and businesses to make Connecticut their home for a meaningful career, a happy and healthy family, and a significant impact. Our ad campaign will ensure these authentic first-person stories reach a wider audience beyond just Connecticut, showcasing the vibrancy and potential of our state to the world.”

The effectiveness of video content in digital marketing is well-documented. According to Wix, one of the most widely used website builders on the market, websites with video content can increase organic search traffic by 157% and hold visitors' attention significantly longer. Additionally, video ads have been shown to increase brand recall by 80% and drive a 200 to 300% increase in click-through rates compared to static ads.

Key Campaign Components CTMakeItHere.com : A dedicated website highlighting the stories and successes of Connecticut’s makers, creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

Long-form Video: Each video features a different maker, providing an in-depth look at their lives, businesses, and contributions to Connecticut’s communities and economy.

Digital Advertisements: Targeted short-form video (0:15 to 0:30) and static ads across multiple online platforms to drive viewers to the new website and increase awareness of Connecticut’s dynamic entrepreneurial landscape.

Governor Lamont and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development encourage all residents to visit CTMakeItHere.com and explore the inspiring stories that showcase why Connecticut continues to be a premier place to live, work, and play for those looking to make a mark.