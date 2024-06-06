Tracy Emerick Releases Audiobook of “Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ”
Narrated by Bill Jacobson, this audiobook highlights the parallels between two icons of nonviolence and love.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businessman and author Dr. Tracy Emerick takes his exploration of courage to the next level with the release of the audiobook format of his second book, "Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ". Narrated by Bill Jacobson, this audiobook delves into the remarkable similarities between two of history's most influential figures, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to nonviolence, love, and the fight for individual freedom.
The audiobook, with a total of ten chapters and a listening length of two hours and twenty-seven minutes, offers a convenient way for readers on the go to continue their spiritual journey. "Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ" is more than a historical comparison but is a call to action for modern readers to embrace the principles of love, courage, and nonviolence in today's world.
In this work, Dr. Emerick examines the courage displayed by Martin Luther King, Jr., and Jesus Christ in their respective missions. Both men stood resolute against the injustices of their times, advocating for love over hatred and peace over violence. Through meticulous research and insightful analysis, Dr. Emerick shows how these two leaders inspired change through their words and actions.
This 84-page book, now in an engaging audio format, continues to inspire and challenge readers to reflect on their values and actions. Dr. Emerick's background in philosophy, business, and education, along with his extensive experience in marketing and public service, uniquely positions him to draw meaningful connections between these towering figures.
With a rich career now behind him, Dr. Tracy Emerick has authored two marketing books, led a prosperous direct marketing agency for twenty years, and provided consulting in marketing and business development for ten years. He also served his community as a state representative, church moderator, and chair of his town's planning board. Recently, he participated in a two-hour book signing at the Inks and Bindings booth during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024, held on April 20–21.
Readers interested in a new listening experience can now purchase the audiobook format of "Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ" on Audible and other leading online book retailers. Ready to be inspired by the unwavering courage of Martin Luther King, Jr., and Jesus Christ? Grab a copy today!
