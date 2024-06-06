Synthetic Immunology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.6% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Synthetic Immunology Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Type (Synthetic Antibodies, Synthetic Vaccines, Synthetic Adjuvants, Synthetic Immunomodulators, Others), by Application (Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Cancer, Allergies, Others), by End-users (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies.

The global synthetic immunology market is estimated at US$19.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Advancements in Biotechnology Projected to Drive Market Growth

Technological advancements in synthetic biology, gene editing, and immunotherapy have revolutionized the landscape of healthcare, particularly in the emerging field of synthetic immunology. Synthetic biology techniques provide researchers with unprecedented control over the design and construction of biological molecules, allowing for the creation of novel synthetic molecules tailored to specific therapeutic needs. Biopharmaceuticals are leading the charge within the industry, capturing over 41% of the market revenue in 2023. Biologics are surpassing traditional drugs in terms of new drug approvals by the FDA. By engineering synthetic antibodies, cytokines, and receptors, researchers can precisely target immune cells, pathways, or disease antigens with enhanced efficacy and specificity. Gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 allow researchers to alter the genetic code of immune cells, such as T cells, to improve their ability to detect and destroy diseased cells..

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 257-page report provides 102 tables and 148 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the synthetic immunology market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Synthetic Immunology. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, process, upstream, downstream, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing synthetic immunology market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rapid Growth in Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapy has emerged as a revolutionary approach in cancer treatment, offering new hope for patients with various cancer types. In particular, synthetic immunotherapy, which harnesses the power of synthetic molecules to modulate the immune system's response to cancer, is witnessing rapid growth and adoption as a promising treatment modality. This innovative method seeks to activate the body's immune system to identify and destroy cancer cells, providing potential benefits over traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy. One key strategy in synthetic immunotherapy is the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors, which block inhibitory signals in the immune system that prevent it from recognizing and attacking cancer cells. Drugs that target immune checkpoints, such as programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4), have demonstrated significant success in treating various cancers, including melanoma, lung cancer, and bladder cancer, resulting in improved survival rates for patients.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases, presents a considerable global health challenge. These conditions place significant strains on healthcare systems and individuals alike, highlighting the need for innovative therapeutic strategies to effectively address unmet medical needs. Notably, cancer remains a prominent cause of illness and death worldwide, with its incidence rates escalating due to factors like aging populations and shifts in lifestyle.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Growing Demand of Personalised Medicine

Synthetic immunology represents a transformative approach to healthcare by allowing the development of personalised therapies customized to the unique immune profiles of individual patients. This innovative field leverages synthetic molecules to modulate immune responses, offering targeted treatments with enhanced efficacy and reduced side effects. One of the key advantages of synthetic immunology is its ability to precisely manipulate the immune system's intricate mechanisms, allowing for tailored interventions that address specific disease pathways or targets. Personalised therapies in synthetic immunology are designed based on comprehensive analysis of patients' immune profiles, including genetic, molecular, and cellular characteristics. This analysis enables healthcare providers to identify biomarkers, immune signatures, and therapeutic targets that are specific to each patient's condition, thereby enhancing precision medicine approaches and personalised treatment plans. Such precision enables healthcare providers to optimize therapeutic outcomes, minimize adverse effects, and potentially reduce healthcare costs by avoiding trial-and-error treatments.

Emerging Therapeutic Areas Anticipated to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

Synthetic immunology represents a groundbreaking approach in healthcare, offering innovative solutions to address unmet medical needs across a spectrum of emerging therapeutic areas. This field opens new avenues for therapeutic intervention in conditions such as cancer immunotherapy, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory conditions, where traditional treatments may fall short in efficacy or pose significant side effects. In cancer immunotherapy, synthetic immunology has revolutionized the treatment landscape by leveraging the body's immune system to target and eliminate cancer cells. Synthetic molecules, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, engineered T-cell therapies, and cancer vaccines, offer novel approaches to activate and enhance the immune response against cancer, leading to improved patient outcomes and prolonged survival rates. These innovative therapies hold promise for a wide range of cancer types, including melanoma, lung cancer, and hematologic malignancies.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the synthetic immunology market are ADC Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Camena Bioscience, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Editas Medicine, Inc., Evonetix Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inscripta, Inc., Mammoth Biosciences, Mission Therapeutics, Moderna, Inc., Sherlock Biosciences, Synlogic Therapeutics, Synthego. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 14 th December 2023, Moderna and Merck announced mRNA-4157 (V940) In Combination with Keytruda(R) (Pembrolizumab) demonstrated continued improvement in recurrence-free survival and distant metastasis-free survival in patients with high-risk stage III/IV melanoma following complete resection versus Keytruda at three years.

