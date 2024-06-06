Margaret Liu Collins’ “God is Good: Revised Second Edition” Now Accessible for On-the-Go Inspiration
Transformative messages of faith and renewal now reach a broader audience with the audiobook release of “God is Good: Revised Second Edition”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinese author Margaret Liu Collins releases the audiobook format of her inspirational book, “God is Good: Revised Second Edition”. With a total listening time of eight hours and three minutes, this transformative work is now accessible to a broader audience, offering a convenient way to engage with its profound messages of faith and renewal.
“God is Good: Revised Second Edition” is a testament to the power of faith in overcoming life’s challenges. Divided into three parts and comprising a total of nine chapters, the book takes readers on a compelling journey of change and renewal, highlighting the unwavering love and support of the heavenly Father. Through vivid storytelling and heartfelt reflections, Collins illustrates how embracing faith can lead to a life filled with peace, joy, health, and prosperity.
Margaret Liu Collins’ own life story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration. Born in China during a time of significant social and political turmoil, she faced profound personal challenges, including cultural oppression, an abusive marriage, and the trials of single motherhood. Despite these hardships, Collins discovered the voice of the Lord and embraced the abundant life offered by God. Today, she enjoys spiritual fulfillment, financial security, robust health, and loving relationships—a testament to the grace and goodness of God.
The audiobook edition of “God is Good: Revised Second Edition” presents itself as a wellspring of solace and motivation for countless individuals. Allowing listeners to fully immerse themselves in Collins’ compelling narrative, it offers valuable insights into leading a life guided by faith. Whether during a daily commute, a workout, or a quiet moment at home, this audiobook offers a valuable opportunity to reflect on and renew one’s faith.
In addition to this release, Collins is currently in the process of bringing her story to the silver screen with a movie adaptation. Audiences can catch a glimpse of the cinematic journey by watching the official movie trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iz6weKEVGc8.
Margaret Liu Collins invites readers to experience the transformative power of faith through this new audiobook. Available on Audible and other major audiobook platforms, “God is Good: Revised Second Edition” is poised to uplift and transform lives, just as it has done for its author.
