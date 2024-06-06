NFM Lending Announces Promotion of LaTasha Waddy to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders are pleased to announce LaTasha Waddy's promotion to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

LINTHICUM, MD, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders are pleased to announce LaTasha Waddy's promotion to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Waddy has been integral to the NFM Lending team since 2012, previously serving as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

In her tenure at NFM Lending, Waddy has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication, significantly contributing to the company's overall business strategy and success. Her expertise and commitment have made her a critical member of the executive team, where she has played a pivotal role in guiding the company through complex legal and compliance landscapes.

"I am excited to announce that LaTasha Waddy has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of the NFM Family of Lenders," said Founder and CEO David Silverman. "As those at NFM and many throughout the industry know, LaTasha has been much more than a lawyer for our organization. She is a thoughtful leader, coach, mentor, businesswoman, and phenomenal teammate. Her understanding of every department and the inner workings of our ever-changing industry is unparalleled. We are excited to see her take on new and more impactful responsibilities that will benefit not just NFM Lending but our entire industry."

Waddy's promotion reflects NFM Lending's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the organization. As Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, she will continue to oversee the company's legal and compliance functions while taking on additional responsibilities to enhance NFM Lending's strategic initiatives further.

"I am honored to take on this new role and grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to NFM Lending's growth and success," said Waddy. "I look forward to working with our exceptional team to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead."

NFM Lending congratulates LaTasha Waddy on her well-deserved promotion and looks forward to her continued leadership and contributions to the company's future achievements.

