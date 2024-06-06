James Kleiner's 'Landing On My Feet' Receives Rave Reviews for its Reflections on Education and Teaching Career
Book reviewers praise James Kleiner's "Landing On My Feet" for its insightful reflection on a career in education, garnering glowing reviews.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Kleiner's "Landing On My Feet, Teaching and Learning During a Career in Education" has garnered high praise from critics, including a glowing five-star review from Amazon book reviewer, Phil Bolos.
In his review, Bolos commends Kleiner's memoir for its insightful reflection on the author's career as a public-school teacher in Connecticut. Bolos notes that the book is divided into two sections: the first chronicles Kleiner's experiences as a student, highlighting the teachers who left a lasting impact on him, while the second delves into Kleiner's journey as a teacher, showcasing the trials and successes he faced. Bolos describes the narrative as a roller coaster ride, with moments that are funny, sad, and anger-inducing, all emblematic of the life of a career teacher.
As a fellow educator, Bolos appreciates the relatability of Kleiner's story, stating that teachers and administrators alike will find enjoyment in the read. He believes that anyone curious about the realities of the modern classroom will benefit from Kleiner's insights, as the memoir effectively illustrates how education has evolved over the years.
Another Amazon book reviewer, Piaras, also awards James Kleiner's "Landing on My Feet" a glowing 5-star rating for its captivating depiction of Kleiner's thirty-year tenure in Connecticut public schools. Piaras applauds Kleiner's adept storytelling as he navigates from student to teacher, honoring influential mentors and overcoming obstacles with resilience. Kleiner's deep understanding of education's reciprocal nature, where imparting knowledge leads to valuable insights from students, distinguishes his narrative. Piaras asserts that "Landing on My Feet" vividly demonstrates the transformative impact of education and the enduring significance of its champions, recommending it highly for its insightful examination of teaching's profound influence and poignant portrayal of the human experience.
With such acclaim from reviewers like Bolos and Piaras, "Landing On My Feet" emerges as a must-read for educators, administrators, and anyone interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the teaching profession and the transformative power of education. Grab a copy on Amazon and other leading online book retailers.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
6473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Other