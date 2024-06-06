Coresky Initiates Seed Round of Financing Following Strategic Brand Upgrade

Singapore , June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coresky, as a leading player in its overall ecological business landscape, is thrilled to announce its official entry into the seed round of financing stage, marking a significant milestone following a strategic brand upgrade in the first half of 2024. Coresky has spent the past six months focusing on product enhancements, business expansion and strategic development to achieve this critical moment.

Based on a comprehensive analysis of various financial reports and operating data through May, Coresky is well positioned to take advantage of current market conditions to drive its growth trajectory. With its innovative ATE (Allocation to Earn) investment approach, Asset-Packaged NFT helps early projects gain more attention from VCs and investors, and also opens one more door for users to invest in asset allocation. Coresky aims to take advantage of the opportunities presented by bullish market sentiment in an effort to reach the top of the industry.

The collaboration between Coresky and Tido Capital offers comprehensive ecological incubation support for allocation projects, including investment, financial advisory, strategic guidance, marketing, branding, presale facilitation, and listing aid. Coresky sources revealed that there will also be a series of actions such as governance token economic disclosure, NFT minting and issuance, and the decision to enter the seed round of financing shows that Coresky is unswervingly committed to building itself into an important force in the industry.

About Coresky

Coresky - Your best choice for asset allocation!

Coresky represents a pioneering platform for allocation and trading Asset-packaged NFTs. Coresky converts the primary market investment quota limited to venture capital institutions in the crypto market into divisible asset-packaged NFTs that can be allocated to retail investors, and provides good liquidity. By harnessing the economic benefits of allocations, Coresky stimulates user engagement in transactions, simultaneously enhancing liquidity in both the primary and secondary markets for coin rights and the NFT. The projects successfully allocated on Coresky so far are TrendX, Coral Finance, CESS, Kartparty, KIP, LumiTerra, OORT, Atem, Copycat Finance,etc.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Media Team

Email: info@coresky.com



Website: www.coresky.com





Gabriel Z. info at coresky.com