CNO and MCPON Conduct Visit to 5th and 6th Fleet to Highlight America’s Warfighting Navy

NORMANDY, France – Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti visited Türkiye, Bahrain, and Normandy, to meet with partner navies, government and military leaders, and Sailors, ahead of the 80th D-Day anniversary, June 2-6.

The international trip began in Ankara, Türkiye, where CNO laid a ceremonial wreath at the Anitkabir Mausoleum, dedicated to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

Following the ceremony, CNO held office calls with multiple Turkish defense leaders to include Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, the commander of the Turkish Armed Forces Gen. Metin Gürak, and Turkish Head of Navy Adm. Ercument Tatlıoğlu. During these engagements, she emphasized the importance of the deep, long-standing defense and security ties the U.S. shares with Türkiye.

CNO then joined Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea in Manama, Bahrain, where they met with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command leadership, held an all hands call to discuss her priorities of warfighting, warfighters, and the foundation that supports them, and to recognize Sailors and civilians for the work they do every day to promote security and prosperity in the 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility (AOR).

“It has been incredible to be in Bahrain and see first-hand all the amazing things you are doing every single day for our United States Navy. What you do makes a difference every day,” said Franchetti. “You promote regional peace, stability, and security – and in this part of the world that is absolutely critical. Fifth Fleet is home to the artery of trade that flows all around the world, and you are all part of building strong relationships that help maintain freedom of navigation for the U.S Navy and for our Allies and partners.”

MCPON added, “A lot has changed since I served as the 5th Fleet Command Master Chief, what hasn’t changed is the hard work, the worthwhile work our Sailors and Marines are doing every day at the tip of the spear in the 5th Fleet AOR. The current maritime domain requires a flexible, dynamic response of our Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard and partner nation combat teams. Our ready forces are demonstrating this combat power 24/7 to keep global commerce lanes open and operating, I’m very proud of the work you are doing.”

While in Bahrain, CNO addressed the Combined Maritime Forces’ Senior National Representatives and participants of the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC) course. Delivered by U.S. Naval War College faculty, the CFMCC course is designed to prepare U.S. and international flag officers for regional leadership and to give them a broad

perspective of the operational level of war. CNO discussed maritime power, her priorities, and how navies make a difference.

“Navies are always important, but our mission is more important than ever in this maritime century. Your presence here is a testament to the naval power that comes when we operate together as strong links in the maritime chain,” said Franchetti. “When I speak about my priority of warfighters, I am also talking about our Allies and partners. We deter together, we respond in crisis together, we provide peace and stability around the world together, and if we have to, we fight and win together. That's what navies do.”

CNO and MCPON also toured the Task Force (TF) 59 Robotics Operations Center. Established in September 2021, TF-59 is the Navy’s first Unmanned and Artificial Intelligence Task Force. It has tested, upgraded, evolved and operated with more than 23 different unmanned systems and helps to ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.

“I’ve been following Task Force 59 for the last two years, but it is really good to get out here to see the equipment, to meet with you, and see where you’re operating from,” said Franchetti. “It’s clear that the character of war is changing. Here in the Red Sea, there is a proliferation of unmanned technology. The nations that can adapt quickly to using technology and integrating unmanned capabilities with conventionally manned platforms will have the advantage because it brings extended reach and lethality, and with the integration of artificial intelligence, speed of decision.”

During the visit, MCPON also met with spouses, where they discussed family support initiatives in the area, and he thanked them for their continued support.

“Some people in the Navy say, ‘that your spouse doesn’t come in your seabag,’ well I can tell you that my wife helps carry mine,” said Honea. “We are working hard to make sure that not only our Sailors have what they need to be successful, but also their spouses.”

While in Bahrain CNO went to Gudaibiya Palace, where she met Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. She also went to the Bahrain Defense Force Headquarters to meet with His Excellency Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander in Charge, Bahrain Defense Force and Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al Bin Ali, Commander, Royal Bahrain Naval Force. Throughout the meetings, the leaders discussed their shared commitment to promoting safety and stability in the region.

CNO and MCPON concluded their overseas trip in Normandy, France, where they visited the Normandy American Cemetery for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony.

“In the existential fight between freedom and tyranny, freedom carried the day on the beaches of Normandy due to the daring initiative, raw courage, and indomitable will to win of the junior-

most soldiers and sailors, even in the face of staggering losses,” said Franchetti. “Freedom prevailed at Normandy because an alliance of nations beholden to their citizens proved stronger than one nation with allegiance to one man. The cost of freedom was incredibly high on 6 June 1944, and we must never forget the sacrifice of those who gave their today for our tomorrow.”

This was Franchetti’s first trip to Türkiye, Bahrain, and Normandy as Chief of Naval Operations.

