Statement from Secretary Becerra on the Supreme Court Decision of the BECERRA, SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, ET AL. v. SAN CARLOS APACHE TRIBE Decision

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement on the BECERRA, SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, ET AL. v. SAN CARLOS APACHE TRIBE Supreme Court decision:

“The Court has rendered its decision, and we remain firmly committed to executing our obligations under federal law and supporting tribal self-determination and sovereignty. In recognition of the potential budgetary impact of this decision, we urge Congress to act on the FY 2025 President’s Budget proposal to shift the IHS budget from discretionary to mandatory funding starting in FY 2026 to protect the overall appropriation for the Indian Health Service and create more adequate and stable funding into the future.”