Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,729 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Secretary Becerra on the Supreme Court Decision of the BECERRA, SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, ET AL. v. SAN CARLOS APACHE TRIBE Decision

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement on the BECERRA, SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, ET AL. v. SAN CARLOS APACHE TRIBE Supreme Court decision:

“The Court has rendered its decision, and we remain firmly committed to executing our obligations under federal law and supporting tribal self-determination and sovereignty. In recognition of the potential budgetary impact of this decision, we urge Congress to act on the FY 2025 President’s Budget proposal to shift the IHS budget from discretionary to mandatory funding starting in FY 2026 to protect the overall appropriation for the Indian Health Service and create more adequate and stable funding into the future.”

You just read:

Statement from Secretary Becerra on the Supreme Court Decision of the BECERRA, SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, ET AL. v. SAN CARLOS APACHE TRIBE Decision

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more