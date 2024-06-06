CONSUELO VANDERBILT JOINS FORBES ADVISORY BOARD FOR UPCOMING ICONOCLAST SUMMIT
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes announces Consuelo Vanderbilt will be on the advisory board for the upcoming Forbes Iconoclast Summit in New York on June 20th, 2024. Forbes will convene the world’s most influential dealmakers, financial titans, investors, and market movers with over $20 trillion in assets under management for high-level conversations on the most critical issues impacting our economy and markets today. https://www.forbes.com/connect/event/2024-forbes-iconoclast-summit/
Consuelo is the CEO & Co-Founder of SohoMuse, a member-driven social networking platform for creative professionals. The platform launched in 2017 as a solution for creative professionals across the globe to have the ability to network and collaborate across various creative industries. Since its introduction to the creative world, the platform has garnered thousands of memberships from globally renowned designers, artists, musicians, and directors to dancers, makeup artists, and more, who have collaborated on projects ranging from New York and London Fashion Week experiences to television and film productions, photoshoots and more.
For more information or bookings please contact:
Brad Taylor Leslie Taylor
Big Machine Agency Big Machine Agency
brad@bigmachineagency.com leslie@bigmachineagency.com
